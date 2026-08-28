Reform UK’s half-baked Trump-alike postal vote restrictions would be bad news for holidaymakers and those on long shifts

Politics Reform UK

It looks like Reform UK have had that fag packet out again, and the policy they’ve scribbled on it comes straight from the Trump/Musk playbook.

Here’s ex-Tory Danny Kruger filling in the details for Talk TV’s Calum Macdonald.

Planning a holiday over an election? Reform's Danny Kruger says you shouldn't be able to vote via post: "You need to do in person. That is a traditional principle." pic.twitter.com/RvWcaEQkWb — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) August 28, 2026

“Either that you are serving abroad in the military, or perhaps in the diplomatic service, or that you are physically unable to vote, which will probably require some sort of medical certification.” “So, you’re disenfranchising people who happen to be on holiday.” “If people are not around for the day that the election’s happening, they’re disenfranchising themselves.”

Do they know how long resident doctors have to work? Or that some people work abroad but aren’t in the armed services or the diplomatic corps? They haven’t thought it through.

We weren’t the only ones who found their Trump fangirling tiresome. These responses summed up the situation.

1.

“If you booked a holiday months in advance of an unexpected election, you shouldn’t have the right to vote” is a very strange view of modern democracy https://t.co/zFHMnCgAqU — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) August 28, 2026

2.

How to disenfranchise Clacton with an unnecessary by election in August https://t.co/mCgTKcEMHA — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) August 28, 2026

3.

i wonder if this is also an attempt to stop students voting in their home constituencies whilst they’re away at university… https://t.co/ndC4M9YWqk — ellen🍸 (@algorecrave) August 28, 2026

4.

Pure pathetic Trumpism Reform have no original ideas as they are he puppets of Trumps controllers – namely the Heritage Foundation https://t.co/SBr51hiI8t — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 28, 2026

5.

And the bad cover version continues https://t.co/xgBC6j1UVl — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) August 28, 2026

6.

How are they possibly “disenfranchising themselves” when those who’ve postal voted have, by its very function, already enfranchised themselves?? — David (@Zero_4) August 28, 2026

7.

Don't vote for a Party that would ban you from voting if you are away…. https://t.co/UZVMwGD25k — Robert C Heale (@RobertCHeale) August 28, 2026

8.

Probably one of the stupidest Reform policy proposals I've ever seen, and the competition is fierce https://t.co/hqGC6iSCka — Daniel (@daniel_jjcz) August 28, 2026

9.

Oh great, so now not only has poor old Mrs Ashworth lost her arthritis PIP payments and is facing eviction for not being able to pull up a few dandelions… she can't even visit her grandkids in France during an election without forfeiting her vote. What a bunch of cunts. https://t.co/BArp9vAgCJ — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 28, 2026

Not for the first time, Reform’s proposed policy would be spectacularly hypocritical.

With Reform it’s always one rule for them, another for the rest of us. They moralise gay people about relationships, yet both their leaders are several times divorced. They hate foreign donors unless it’s for themselves. They don’t want you to vote by post – but they will ⬇️ https://t.co/d29SXFF3lj pic.twitter.com/BF1OGj4Yiz — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) August 28, 2026

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Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Source Talk TV Image Screengrab