Politics Reform UK

Reform UK’s half-baked Trump-alike postal vote restrictions would be bad news for holidaymakers and those on long shifts

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 28th, 2026

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It looks like Reform UK have had that fag packet out again, and the policy they’ve scribbled on it comes straight from the Trump/Musk playbook.

Here’s ex-Tory Danny Kruger filling in the details for Talk TV’s Calum Macdonald.

“Either that you are serving abroad in the military, or perhaps in the diplomatic service, or that you are physically unable to vote, which will probably require some sort of medical certification.”

“So, you’re disenfranchising people who happen to be on holiday.”

“If people are not around for the day that the election’s happening, they’re disenfranchising themselves.”

Captain Picard doing a facepalm gesture

Do they know how long resident doctors have to work? Or that some people work abroad but aren’t in the armed services or the diplomatic corps? They haven’t thought it through.

We weren’t the only ones who found their Trump fangirling tiresome. These responses summed up the situation.

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Not for the first time, Reform’s proposed policy would be spectacularly hypocritical.

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Reform UK were the only ones who didn’t spot the enormous flaw in their brand new HMRC policy, and the takedowns were just glorious

Source Talk TV Image Screengrab