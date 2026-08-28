‘What’s a common phrase that immediately makes you lose interest in someone?’ – 23 things people say that immediately kill the vibe

Life r/AskReddit

Social media is responsible for many things – some good, a lot bad – one of which is a large amount of lingo or slang that is shared across international communities.

And some of these sayings give people the ick, to coin one of the most popular ones of recent years.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Ok-View553 posed this question:

What’s a common phrase that immediately makes you lose interest in someone?

And lots of people chimed in with the vernacular chat they really don’t enjoy, like this…

1.

”Boys will be boys.”

–AlwaysHopelesslyLost

2.

”I’m just blunt.’ No, you’re just a bitch.’

–Agreeable-Rice4500

3.

”I asked ChatGPT.”

–Recent_Asparagus7428

4.

‘”As a mother …” as if their opinion on everything carries more weight than others.’

–Rowmyownboat

5.

‘Anyone who describes women as ‘females’, and anyone who says “I’ve got no filter”. It’s usually their excuse for being rude and unkind.’

–neuropanpaul

6.

‘”At least it’s not Kamala / Biden” in regards to Trump and the current state of US politics. And that’s the full extent of their point / argument. No other qualifiers are given / can be given if pressed further.’

–TrowaMask

7.

”I was today years old when…”

–dalilfoe

8.

‘”With all due respect…” usually precedes a totally disrespectful statement.’

–ParfaitThat654

9.

‘Or “No offence, but…”. Like somehow that negates the offensive comment.’

–Shepard_4592

10.

‘”I’m an empath.”‘

–K4NNW

11.

‘“Can’t say anything these days.”‘

–CloverRabbidge

12.

‘”Is it just me…”. Yeah, only you. You’re the unicorn.’

–7FootElvis