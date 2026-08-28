Entertainment advertising star wars

People are calling this 90s Tango ad ‘the greatest advert in British history’ and it’s certainly up there

David Harris. Updated August 28th, 2026

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It started on Twitter when Film Journal George shared a famous clip from Star Wars of the ‘Death Star trench run’, expressing astonishment at how such a shot was possible in an age before CGI.

Yep, it still looks hugely impressive nearly 50 years later.

Turns out the shot was achieved by a very subtle jump cut from a painting into a physical miniature 3D trench model, which makes it all the more impressive.

Somewhat bizarrely, this led to a discussion of another piece of filmmaking which made great use of jump cuts, namely a 1996 British TV ad for the soft drink Blackcurrant Tango.

Thanks to John Cotterell for sharing the magic.

Brilliant stuff. It drew admiration both from people who remembered it from back in the day and from those who were seeing it for the first time.

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