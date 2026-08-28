‘What’s the coolest UK pub name you’ve seen?’ – 23 British boozers you will 100% want to visit

Life pub r/AskUK

British pub culture is no longer be what it once was, due to the sad closure of so many of them. However, it is still clinging on, and may even improve thanks to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s promise to cut business rates.

Over on the AskUK subreddit they’ve been celebrating one of the best things about British boozers: the range of incredible names they’re given.

User Frequent_Nobody142 asked ‘What’s the coolest UK pub name you’ve seen?’ and followed up with their own favourite…

I think The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas has to be up there (spoons in Keswick) but was wondering what cool or interesting spoons/pub names exist!

And lots of other people wanted to share the ones they particularly love, like these…

1.

‘York has The House of Trembling Madness.’

–Auselessbus

2.

‘Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem in Nottingham is a good day and a great pub.’

–Naughty_veg

3.

‘Four Candles in Oxford, fully into the joke, all their menus are printed with the name Fork Handles.’

–RPG_Rob

4.

‘The Pev in Manchester. The Peveril of the Peak to give it it’s full name.’

–Firm_Organization473

5.

‘The Bucket Of Blood, near Hayle in Cornwall, UK.’

–andrew210167

6.

‘A pub up by Hove Station, when I lived there in the 1990s, was called Bertie Belcher’s Brighton Brewing Company at the Hedgehog & Hogshead.

At the time, it was in the Guinness Book Of Records as the longest pub name in the country. Then when someone beat it, they added the words it’s ‘Really in Hove, actually’, painted around the corner of the pub, to regain the title

The addition was based on a local running gag, about people who said they lived in Brighton, then added “Hove, actually”.

Rather boringly, the pub is now called The Station.’

–RetiredFromIT

7.

‘The Mechanical Elephant in Margate has to be up there.’

–WorcsBloke

8.

‘I like the two pubs close to each other in Portswood, Southampton. The Honest Lawyer and The Bent Brief.’

–fishter_uk

9.

‘I prefer the traditional names but there is one called “The World Turned Upside Down” in Reading which i thought was pretty unique.’

–escoces

10.

‘The Cavern of the Curious Gnome is a great bar in Chester.’

–Alarmed-Syllabub8054

11.

‘The Faltering Fullback near Finsbury Park. Rugby themed obviously.’

–magmaedia

12.

‘The Frog and Radiator. Maybe not the coolest but certainly up there for unusual.’

–Alexboogeloo