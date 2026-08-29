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A man snatched Alexander Isak’s shirt from a child Liverpool supporter, and he was rightly shamed into handing it over

Michael White. Updated August 29th, 2026

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It’s always good to get a reminder that absolute bellends walk among us – and that they can get their comeuppanace too.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak tried to do a kind thing as he walked off the pitch after his team’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Spotting a young fan in the stands, Isak took off his shirt and handed it up to the kid, before keeping going into the changing rooms.

But then a grown man snatched the shirt from the poor young fella’s hands.

Luckily, stewards and other fans were on hand and intervened to stop the man from walking off with it. He reluctantly handed it back to the young fan.

So all’s well that ends well, but that man has been absolutely torn apart online for his actions.

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Source: Twitter/X/TheBelgianCule