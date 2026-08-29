A man snatched Alexander Isak’s shirt from a child Liverpool supporter, and he was rightly shamed into handing it over

Social Media football Liverpool the UK

It’s always good to get a reminder that absolute bellends walk among us – and that they can get their comeuppanace too.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak tried to do a kind thing as he walked off the pitch after his team’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Spotting a young fan in the stands, Isak took off his shirt and handed it up to the kid, before keeping going into the changing rooms.

But then a grown man snatched the shirt from the poor young fella’s hands.

Grown ass man tried to snatch away a shirt given by Isak to a kid…Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/0dAPD8xOWo — The Culé 🇧🇪 (@TheBelgianCule) August 29, 2026

Luckily, stewards and other fans were on hand and intervened to stop the man from walking off with it. He reluctantly handed it back to the young fan.

So all’s well that ends well, but that man has been absolutely torn apart online for his actions.

1.

Devoid of any character or empathy. pic.twitter.com/ENSTma4cj1 — SK (@SteCK1878) August 29, 2026

2.

Must admit fair play to the other fellas for pulling him up on this fucking rat. — The Sheriff (@4EVAEFC) August 29, 2026

3.

A grown man fighting a kid for a football shirt… have some shame, brother 😭 — Ismail🧞‍♂️ (@bib_ayman) August 29, 2026

4.

Absolute state of him https://t.co/IpTFZw0EBu — Luke (@LukeWhosTalking) August 29, 2026

5.

As if you’d do that to a kid. Eeeeeee https://t.co/WGtk4tvlHa — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) August 29, 2026

6.

Doing that in 4K is shameless 🤣 https://t.co/qnGd2CIb6d — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) August 29, 2026

7.

Whoever was on TV direction at Anfield today played an absolute blinder post-match The cut to the wide shot as this man tries to take a shirt Alexander Isak had given to a kid in the crowd is pure cinema pic.twitter.com/OySJ1uFYHy — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) August 29, 2026

8.

9.

you can almost see the moment he realised his behaviour was going to go viral 🤣 https://t.co/fE0OXuG2oI — LB✌🏽 (@Londonblue_2) August 29, 2026

10.

Swaggering around like a big man having shown himself to be so very, very small. Pathetic. https://t.co/IQ1wgtoHs0 — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) August 29, 2026

11.

Embarrassing behaviour from a grown man Ridiculous https://t.co/MmUuYsAmOc — connFUT (@connFUT) August 29, 2026

12.

That grown man better be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/XdFVQ5ucYO — Anthony Day (@AnthonyDaytv) August 29, 2026

13.

I know a meme that's about to absolutely blow up when I see one… pic.twitter.com/607qINBTdn — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 29, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/TheBelgianCule