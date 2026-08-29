Pete Hegseth is reportedly thinking of running for President in 2028 – 18 people drinking in the glorious comic potential of his campaign

News donald trump MAGA Pete hegseth

Never a man short on confidence, Pete Hegseth is reportedly considering running for the Republican nomination to succeed Donald Trump as US President in 2028.

According to NBC News, the US Defence Secretary – and avid and not-at-all cringey fitness enthusiast – has told “close friends and associates” that he’s considering contesting the nomination, for which Vice President JD Vance is presumably the frontrunner.

EXCLUSIVE: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told close friends and associates that he is considering a run for president in 2028, according to two people familiar with the conversations. https://t.co/WRrJtIOYEl — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2026

Of course, with the Iran War proving to be an ongoing disaster – or success, if ask Pete – <Pulp Fiction fan Hegseth may find that he’s not the best placed to mark a clean break from the increasingly unpopular Trump era.

Though Pete did come out to deny the report.

100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous “sources.” My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night. https://t.co/OxwekfSAjy — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 28, 2026

Still, the news has provided a lot of glee to US politics junkies this weekend.

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I didn’t think there could be a worse candidate than JD Vance for 2028, but here we are. https://t.co/ewFPEf9XqU — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 29, 2026

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God help us all. https://t.co/k3Dv61ME8s — Alan Friedman (@alanfriedmanit) August 29, 2026

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Please, Lord, let this cup pass us by. 🙏 https://t.co/IHT3bMGstx — Björn Müller (@Bjoern__M) August 29, 2026

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i'm not sure i could imagine a worse candidate https://t.co/7LqOnEkoqS — dan ushman (@danushman) August 29, 2026

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Did he tell them during happy hour🍸🥃🍺? — Kazambo (@The_Kazambo) August 29, 2026

7.

"If you like how I trashed the reputation and effectiveness of our military, you'll love what I do to our whole country! Hegseth 2028!" https://t.co/fTdDA9T2OY — Ralph Smorra (@RalphSmorra) August 29, 2026

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I can’t think of a better gift Pete Hegseth could hand Democrats in 2028 than running for president. Please, Pete—don’t let a complete lack of qualifications, competence or broad appeal stand in the way of your dreams. — 🇺🇸 BLUE VANGUARD 🇨🇦 (@Thomasstjames3) August 28, 2026

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Only idiots would vote for him ….. hold on wait, we might be in trouble — Absolom (@absolomNL) August 28, 2026

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The delusion is incredible https://t.co/e1ehocEQcy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 28, 2026

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Never shocked at the confidence of the mediocre man https://t.co/4F6x2WYs8A — Karen Kenyatta Russell🍀 (@Karen_Russell) August 28, 2026

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Hegseth has a grossly distorted sense of self. He is a profoundly incompetent Sec of Defense who is a constant butt of jokes & who’s losing a war. He needs to go back to being a failed Fox News weekend anchor. — Dr. Tom (@drtom878) August 29, 2026

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What is he going to run on? Losing the Iran war https://t.co/ZMzCHjQ2Gb — Nostra, House of Gold (@Nostre_damus) August 28, 2026

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I wouldn’t trust Hegseth to even run an AA meeting https://t.co/Iwo0b4e3x1 — Special Situations 🌐 Research Newsletter (Jay) (@SpecialSitsNews) August 28, 2026

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