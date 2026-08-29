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Pete Hegseth is reportedly thinking of running for President in 2028 – 18 people drinking in the glorious comic potential of his campaign

Michael White. Updated August 29th, 2026

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Never a man short on confidence, Pete Hegseth is reportedly considering running for the Republican nomination to succeed Donald Trump as US President in 2028.

According to NBC News, the US Defence Secretary – and avid and not-at-all cringey fitness enthusiast – has told “close friends and associates” that he’s considering contesting the nomination, for which Vice President JD Vance is presumably the frontrunner.

Of course, with the Iran War proving to be an ongoing disasteror success, if ask Pete – <Pulp Fiction fan Hegseth may find that he’s not the best placed to mark a clean break from the increasingly unpopular Trump era.

Though Pete did come out to deny the report.

Still, the news has provided a lot of glee to US politics junkies this weekend.

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