American kids learn the names of the Great Lakes with the acronym ‘HOMES’, so renaming Lake Ontario will be a self-own for the ages

News donald trump Fox News the US

Just when you thought the story of Donald Trump renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America couldn’t get more ridiculous, here comes a new twist.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFww8PexiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

Generations of American kids have learned the names of the country’s Great Lakes – Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior – with the acronym ‘HOMES’. It even has a catchy song to go along with, as shared by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week.

However, if the name of Lake Ontario is changed to Lake America, then the O in the acronym will be replaced with an A. And that spells out something close to…well, let’s go to Fox News to explain it further.

Gowdy: That's what bothers me about changing the name from Ontario to America, is how close that acronym is to hamas. It will confuse a lot of kids. That's why I haven't made up my mind on it yet. pic.twitter.com/MuGqxT1ZEg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2026

Yes, the new acronym would be ‘HAMES’, which, as Fox points out, is very like ‘HAMAS‘.

People are taking the closeness in spelling and running with it.

The lakes are Hamas now. Tremendous things are happening. https://t.co/mUNAZujrfV — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) August 27, 2026

Idiocracy didn't go far enough. — messputt (@messputt) August 28, 2026

Growing up surrounded by the Great Lakes we just called them “Hamas” collectively for fun. https://t.co/mHXoUSvHyD — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) August 28, 2026

Of course, if HAMES/HAMAS is too problematic a memory device, the new Lake America also will give kids another acronym they could use instead.

It actually spells SHAME. — Jamie MacKinnon (@MacKinnon08) August 27, 2026

That it is SHAME is so much better — Wicked In So Many Ways 🇨🇦 (@WickedWays111) August 28, 2026

FOX contributor opposes Trump’s renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America because the schoolhouse acronym for remembering the Great Lakes’ names could change from HOMES to HAMES, which is too close to Hamas in his book. God help us. SHAME is the obvious new acronym, and it’s right. https://t.co/w8wBDBLq0G — Monica Marks (@MonicaLMarks) August 28, 2026

Great work everyone!