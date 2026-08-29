News donald trump Fox News the US

American kids learn the names of the Great Lakes with the acronym ‘HOMES’, so renaming Lake Ontario will be a self-own for the ages

Michael White. Updated August 29th, 2026

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Just when you thought the story of Donald Trump renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America couldn’t get more ridiculous, here comes a new twist.

Generations of American kids have learned the names of the country’s Great Lakes – Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior – with the acronym ‘HOMES’. It even has a catchy song to go along with, as shared by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week.

However, if the name of Lake Ontario is changed to Lake America, then the O in the acronym will be replaced with an A. And that spells out something close to…well, let’s go to Fox News to explain it further.

Yes, the new acronym would be ‘HAMES’, which, as Fox points out, is very like ‘HAMAS‘.

People are taking the closeness in spelling and running with it.

Of course, if HAMES/HAMAS is too problematic a memory device, the new Lake America also will give kids another acronym they could use instead.

Great work everyone!