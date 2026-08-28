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Donald Trump is apparently going to skip the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at Ground Zero because he’s not allowed to give a speech, and people are insulted but honestly also relieved

Michael White. Updated August 29th, 2026

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Donald Trump – a native New Yorker, remember – will reportedly not be attending the event at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

And all because the organisers won’t let him make a speech.

The president initially had plans to attend, but the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which oversees the site, has not let politicians speak there since 2012. It’s because they want the site to remain nonpartisan, and obviously (and probably correctly) believe Trump would turn the event into one of his rambling, points-scoring stump speeches.

So naturally Trump’s nose was put out of joint and he will instead be marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Pentagon.

Later on Friday, Trump came out to deny the story, attacking journalist Maggie Haberman from ‘The New York Times’ for breaking the story.

Which prompted the Times to issue this defence.

Come what may, it doesn’t sound like anyone really wants him there anyway. Certainly not those who remember how he made 9/11 about him – on actual 9/11.

Here’s a selection of the response to the news about Trump planning to forgo the occasion.

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Source: Twitter/X/HQNewsNow