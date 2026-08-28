Donald Trump is apparently going to skip the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at Ground Zero because he’s not allowed to give a speech, and people are insulted but honestly also relieved

News 9/11 donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump – a native New Yorker, remember – will reportedly not be attending the event at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

And all because the organisers won’t let him make a speech.

The president initially had plans to attend, but the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which oversees the site, has not let politicians speak there since 2012. It’s because they want the site to remain nonpartisan, and obviously (and probably correctly) believe Trump would turn the event into one of his rambling, points-scoring stump speeches.

Trump will not attend the 25th anniversary of 9/11 memorial because event organizers will not allow him to make a speech at the event. pic.twitter.com/Lc3hWQiXQd — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 28, 2026

So naturally Trump’s nose was put out of joint and he will instead be marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Pentagon.

NYT: Donald Trump is not planning to attend the ceremony at Ground Zero marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks after being told he could not give a speech, as the annual ceremony has a longstanding policy barring politicians from giving remarks. Trump’s team… pic.twitter.com/Dp3Gv84TTl — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 28, 2026

Later on Friday, Trump came out to deny the story, attacking journalist Maggie Haberman from ‘The New York Times’ for breaking the story.

Maggot Hagerman, the Fake Reporter from The Failing New York Times, an unattractive person both inside and out, and who knows less about me than most reporters on the beat (She’s a SCAMMER!), made up a story that on September 11th, I’m not going to the World Trade Center, in New… pic.twitter.com/tCGGtT3wGg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 28, 2026

Which prompted the Times to issue this defence.

Come what may, it doesn’t sound like anyone really wants him there anyway. Certainly not those who remember how he made 9/11 about him – on actual 9/11.

Trump will not attend the 25th anniversary of 9/11 memorial because event organizers will not allow him to make a speech at the event. He would just make it about himself anyways. Just like when he bragged about having the tallest building in Manhattan right after the attacks. pic.twitter.com/D8psbdWtPU — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) August 28, 2026

Here’s a selection of the response to the news about Trump planning to forgo the occasion.

1.

The fact that he would skip the Ground Zero ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11 simply because he isn't allowed to give an unhinged speech making it about himself shows exactly who that man is. — Covie (@covie_93) August 28, 2026

2.

Every American needs to be reminded that within minutes of one of the most tragic events in American history, Donald Trump called a local New York radio station and proclaimed. "Now Trump tower is the largest building in Manhattan."

He also lied that he went down to help people.… — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) August 28, 2026

3.

4.

if he can't be the center of attention, he's gonna take his tiny balls and go home pic.twitter.com/p2QusGZuDw — EJW (@TedWilcox7) August 28, 2026

5.

if he can't be the center of attention, he's gonna take his tiny balls and go home pic.twitter.com/p2QusGZuDw — EJW (@TedWilcox7) August 28, 2026

6.

Just one more example of a memorial where, if it can’t be about him then it’s not important. https://t.co/iSvEaLVFmY — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) August 28, 2026

7.

No one wants him there. He would just make it about himself and turn it into a Trump rally https://t.co/QdcEjhIZIc — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) August 28, 2026

8.

Good. His presence would be an insult anyway. https://t.co/I0C3VyISRQ — Michelle Sichak 🇺🇦 🇺🇲🦅 (@MichelleSichak) August 28, 2026

9.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump will not attend the 25th anniversary of 9/11 memorial because event organizers will not allow him to make a speech at the event. Looks like New York City doesn’t want him there! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2wZDldSlB8 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 28, 2026

10.

Trump skipping the 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero because he can’t give some unhinged speech and make the entire day about himself tells you everything you need to know about him. Fuck everyone who voted for this narcissistic asshole. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) August 28, 2026

11.

BREAKING: SHAME! Trump refuses to attend the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11 because the event organizers won't let him give a MAGA speech. This man makes everything about himself… According to people with "knowledge of the events" who spoke to The New… pic.twitter.com/iMZCHzQj5G — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 28, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/HQNewsNow