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This bittersweet clip from ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ is going viral because so many of the beloved movie’s actors have died this year

Michael White. Updated August 28th, 2026

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It has been a tough week for pop culture fans, first with the death of the iconic Dolly Parton, and then of beloved actor Tim Curry.

British actor Curry, who did on Wednesday aged 80, was best known for his roles as Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and for scarring a generation of young TV viewers by playing Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT.

Curry also memorably played the smarmy hotel concierge in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992). And one clip from that movie has gone viral over the last few days – because all three of the actors in it, Curry, Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, are now all dead.

O’Hara died in January of this year, while John Heard, who played the dad in the movies, died in 2017.

The trivia about the three actors in the scene now being gone has blown people’s minds online.

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Indeed, the cast of Home Alone 2 lost four actors this year. Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who played the Pigeon Lady, died in July. Actress and singer Jaye P. Morgan who also had a cameo as a TV game show contestant at the start of the movie, also died this week.

Of course, another person who had a cameo in the movie is one Donald Trump.

And that has led to some very dark humour, as you might imagine.

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Anyway! Speaking of Trump and Home Alone 2, Tim Curry had a great bit about working with him in his recently-published memoir. Rest in peace Tim.

Source: Twitter/X/kevin_smith45