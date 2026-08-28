This bittersweet clip from ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ is going viral because so many of the beloved movie’s actors have died this year

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It has been a tough week for pop culture fans, first with the death of the iconic Dolly Parton, and then of beloved actor Tim Curry.

British actor Curry, who did on Wednesday aged 80, was best known for his roles as Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and for scarring a generation of young TV viewers by playing Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT.

Tim Curry, best known for his roles in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' 'Clue,' and 'IT' has sadly passed away. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wuPS8oRCNN — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 26, 2026

Curry also memorably played the smarmy hotel concierge in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992). And one clip from that movie has gone viral over the last few days – because all three of the actors in it, Curry, Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, are now all dead.

Everyone in this scene is dead. Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/Dpk5VgOF3R — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) August 26, 2026

O’Hara died in January of this year, while John Heard, who played the dad in the movies, died in 2017.

The trivia about the three actors in the scene now being gone has blown people’s minds online.

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What. And I cannot stress this enough… THE FUCK. https://t.co/k8TUs20H5g — Smitty (@BrickSmitHouse) August 27, 2026

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The movie is over 30 years old. If you showed a movie in 1958 film in 1992 and told folks that everyone in a scene is dead there'd be a yawn. But this movie feels like yesterday because of our stuck culture and less vibrant film industry. https://t.co/G3Y0Li1F0Y — Rather be a Condor than a Whale (@Crowmaonwellth) August 27, 2026

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That is a little chilling tho https://t.co/IjTJ1CqQez — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) August 28, 2026

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If I watch any movie older than 1990. I am constantly googling to see which actors are still alive. No idea why. https://t.co/UJyEUeBbK4 — CAMELCAST OFFICIAL (@CAMELCASTOff) August 27, 2026

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the movie stayed the same. we’re the ones who kept moving. https://t.co/zFuamhUm4Y — (@eagleseyeinc) August 27, 2026

Indeed, the cast of Home Alone 2 lost four actors this year. Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who played the Pigeon Lady, died in July. Actress and singer Jaye P. Morgan who also had a cameo as a TV game show contestant at the start of the movie, also died this week.

three ‘home alone’ icons have sadly passed this year 🕊️ rest in eternal peace, tim curry, catherine o’hara and brenda fricker pic.twitter.com/gRBACYv1tQ — solelynostalgia (@solelynostalgia) August 26, 2026

Of course, another person who had a cameo in the movie is one Donald Trump.

Four actors from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York: Catherine O’Hara, Brenda Fricker, Tim Curry, and Jaye P. Morgan have all died in 2026. Donald Trump had a cameo in it. pic.twitter.com/GuCQMB0MdN — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) August 28, 2026

And that has led to some very dark humour, as you might imagine.

Everyone in this scene is still alive. https://t.co/YphropKYga pic.twitter.com/6RJU0dSmee — Andrew Isker (@BonifaceOption) August 27, 2026

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Three beloved actors from Home Alone left us this year… is there room for a 4th? pic.twitter.com/Rz0N8sbjyK — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 28, 2026

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YOU KNOW WHO ELSE WAS IN HOME ALONE??? https://t.co/xgtWs8QUNN — velvet(gone to bluer skies ) (@mutinir) August 27, 2026

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My 15 year old son: "Did you hear that guy from Home Alone died? Me: "Which character?" Son: "The guy in the hotel." My husband, 13 year old son and I in unison: "Donald Trump?" — ChickenTender (@voluntaryasmine) August 27, 2026

Anyway! Speaking of Trump and Home Alone 2, Tim Curry had a great bit about working with him in his recently-published memoir. Rest in peace Tim.

Source: Twitter/X/kevin_smith45