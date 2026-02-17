Weird World fails

This hilariously inappropriate Facebook mistake is an evergreen snafu for the ages and will always hit the right note

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2026

A salutary reminder, now, to always double check – nay, triple check! – before hitting send on social media.

It was a most unfortunate picture error on Facebook highlighted by @kittypurrzog over on Twitter.

And while there’s every chance it’s a joke, obviously, it still made us smile. A lot.

Ooof.

Source @kittypurrzog