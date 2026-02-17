This hilariously inappropriate Facebook mistake is an evergreen snafu for the ages and will always hit the right note
A salutary reminder, now, to always double check – nay, triple check! – before hitting send on social media.
It was a most unfortunate picture error on Facebook highlighted by @kittypurrzog over on Twitter.
And while there’s every chance it’s a joke, obviously, it still made us smile. A lot.
Ooof.
Never delete.
— Dissproportionately (@dissproportion) January 31, 2024
I have laughed for three to four minutes at this
— CanLen (@CandiceLen) January 31, 2024
What a way to go though
— Loads of Daffodils (@LODProduces) January 31, 2024
I think the neighbours can hear me laugh.
— Benjamin S (@BenjaminiteMD) January 31, 2024
Source @kittypurrzog