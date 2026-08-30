This die-hard supporter saying Donald Trump freed America from Great Britain’s rule shone a light into one ear of the MAGA skull, and it came straight out the other

News donald trump King Charles MAGA

Ah, the average Trump supporter. They never disappoint.

Earlier, last week we highlighted the work of Jason Selvig, one half of the Good Liars, who’s out there in the world having conversations with the MAGA cultists. That produced this doozy of a clip where an anti-vax Trumper accidentally made the case for vaccines in real time.

Well, here’s another whopper from Selvig. He spoke to a MAGA-head who seems to think that Great Britain has been reigning over America for the last 125 years, that Trump was the one that freed America from said rule, and that King Charles’ recent state visit was his attempt to try keep America under the thumb.

Jason Selvig: “What’s Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment in his first year and a half?”⁰⁰Trump supporter: “Trump’s done a lot of things. Number one, a lot of people don’t realize, he got our country back because we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain the last 125… pic.twitter.com/0epsCj8h9e — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 24, 2026

The full exchange goes:

Jason Selvig: “What’s Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment in his first year and a half?” Trump supporter: “Trump’s done a lot of things. Number one, a lot of people don’t realize, he got our country back because we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain the last 125 years, they destroyed the evidence” JS: “Wait, we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain?” TS: “That’s why King Charles come here, he thought he was going to manipulate Donald Trump. And Trump went along with him cause that’s who he is. But that’s what the 250 years was really about was we got our country back. You just gon have to research just like I did. It’s true.”

What do you even say to that? Well, some people tried.

1.

Whenever you think you understand just how fucking completely brain dead Trump’s cult members are and how our educational system has utterly failed us, I see a video like this and realize we truly underestimate the depths of delusion and derangement that has engulfed America. https://t.co/TGclduv4ND — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 24, 2026

2.

Holy shit these people are insane https://t.co/pTpc9Mi7h5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 24, 2026

3.

Republican strategists started targeting dumb people in the 1970s. Fifty years later, the GOP owns a high percentage of America's sh*theads. (Dunning-Kruger sh*theads who are too dumb to know they're dumb.) — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) August 24, 2026

4.

these people shouldn’t be allowed to vote no joke — liz (@unrealizzztic) August 25, 2026

5.

6.

Remember people like this have 100% voter turnout for every election — Tinoladobo (@Tinoladobo) August 24, 2026

7.

Just remember her vote carries as much weight as a Nobel laureate from Harvard. Democracy at work. Education – not so much. — lesposen (@lesposen) August 24, 2026

8.

This is what happens when weaponized confidence collides with a catastrophic shortage of basic fucking history. 😂 According to this intellectual hostage situation, America secretly remained under British rule for 125 years, Trump personally liberated us, King Charles apparently… pic.twitter.com/XiCHFtMikm — FedUpAmerican 🤨 (@AntifaHRDepart) August 24, 2026

9.

It’s SUPER IMPORTANT to make sure voters like this know that Democratic candidates denounce Hasan Piker. You won’t win otherwise. https://t.co/XC1A5fXzb6 — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) August 24, 2026

10.

Soft power such as the British didn't even know they had… https://t.co/8w2HK8tt53 — MRJB 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@DrMichaelBonner) August 25, 2026

11.

Another MAGA historian https://t.co/WJ1yzoJA4Z — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 25, 2026

12.

Please vote or these people will determine which party controls the next Congress. https://t.co/11nswXAcNy — Covie (@covie_93) August 25, 2026

13.

Wow, these MAGA are not only brainwashed, delusional and following a cult, they are completely brain dead! 🤬 https://t.co/JLiWkx5qb1 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) August 25, 2026

14.

Every day I wonder how millions of so-called “Americans” could be dumb enough to vote for trump and then I hear them speak and I realize just how crushingly stupid they are. The GOP’s systematic destruction of the educational system has paid off beyond their wildest dreams. https://t.co/M7ijy4O8Zq — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) August 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/MarcoFoster_