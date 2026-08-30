News donald trump King Charles MAGA

This die-hard supporter saying Donald Trump freed America from Great Britain’s rule shone a light into one ear of the MAGA skull, and it came straight out the other

Michael White. Updated August 30th, 2026

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Ah, the average Trump supporter. They never disappoint.

Earlier, last week we highlighted the work of Jason Selvig, one half of the Good Liars, who’s out there in the world having conversations with the MAGA cultists. That produced this doozy of a clip where an anti-vax Trumper accidentally made the case for vaccines in real time.

Well, here’s another whopper from Selvig. He spoke to a MAGA-head who seems to think that Great Britain has been reigning over America for the last 125 years, that Trump was the one that freed America from said rule, and that King Charles’ recent state visit was his attempt to try keep America under the thumb.

The full exchange goes:

Jason Selvig: “What’s Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment in his first year and a half?”  

Trump supporter: “Trump’s done a lot of things. Number one, a lot of people don’t realize, he got our country back because we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain the last 125 years, they destroyed the evidence”

JS: “Wait, we’ve been under the reign of Great Britain?”

TS: “That’s why King Charles come here, he thought he was going to manipulate Donald Trump. And Trump went along with him cause that’s who he is. But that’s what the 250 years was really about was we got our country back. You just gon have to research just like I did. It’s true.”

What do you even say to that? Well, some people tried.

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Source: Twitter/X/MarcoFoster_