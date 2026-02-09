US culture walking

An American complained about walking half a mile to a bar and these Brits wanted a stern word or two

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2026

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that separates the US and the UK (the rest of the world, basically, but one country at a time, right?)

And it started when @StevenCheah over on Twitter persuaded their mates to walk half a mile to a bar and by the looks of it, it didn’t end well.

Half a mile, eh?

And it’s fair to say these Brits (well, they’re not all be Brits) wanted a word. A stern word.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

