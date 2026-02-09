An American complained about walking half a mile to a bar and these Brits wanted a stern word or two

US culture walking

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that separates the US and the UK (the rest of the world, basically, but one country at a time, right?)

And it started when @StevenCheah over on Twitter persuaded their mates to walk half a mile to a bar and by the looks of it, it didn’t end well.

I encouraged the boys to walk to the bar that was 0.5 miles away. Everybody is mad at me now. This incline is insane. pic.twitter.com/UaPUoFo1sB — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) February 5, 2026

Half a mile, eh?

And it’s fair to say these Brits (well, they’re not all be Brits) wanted a word. A stern word.

1.

I’m sorry but Americans are absolutely pathetic https://t.co/zgPF4DOhyF — David (@FourNaanJeremy) February 7, 2026

2.

I would die of shame if I took an uber 800 metres. https://t.co/XftJmMQ2HA — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) February 7, 2026

3.

Is this why my dumb ass american watch does this shit every time I walk or cycle more than like 500 metres https://t.co/vwemRFk7fQ pic.twitter.com/i97XG9dBHR — tom (@uncreativetom) February 8, 2026

4.

The “incline” in question. That would be deemed as almost flat in Wales. pic.twitter.com/ynEUTjiwTP — (@adjenkins) February 8, 2026

5.

In 2018 I was visiting friends in Texas, who lived 15 minutes from a coffee shop I took a liking to, so one day I decided to walk there. Three different drivers stopped me on the way to ask if my car had broken down and if I needed help. Lord forbid an Anglo takes a little walk. https://t.co/j1j7LNC8RL — S.D. Wickett (@essdeewickett) February 7, 2026

6.

this is a new level of American I wasn’t aware of — Edmund (@EdmundSimms) February 7, 2026

7.

It’s fascinating that there are two completely opposite narratives about US vs. Europe. 1. Americans are strong warriors from Mars, Europeans are emasculated weaklings from Venus 2. “How can Europeans live without A/C, painkillers, and having to walk 800m occasionally!??” https://t.co/wwaFuxhbwn — Giulio Mattioli (@giulio_mattioli) February 8, 2026

8.

Human beings evolved to walk ~10km (6 miles) a day. Centering our entire civilization on the automobile is one of the most disastrous public health decisions we have ever made. https://t.co/yUY2Q4PFgT — big_pedestrian (@big_pedestrian) February 7, 2026

9.

Americans: “Europe has fallen into decadence and lost its martial vitality” Also Americans: https://t.co/WBIk3Zf37a — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) February 8, 2026

10.