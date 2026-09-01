25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Welcome to ths week’s round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted over on Threads. It’s a small piece of evidence that this, despite the vibe, is Tuesday and not Monday.

If you spot something you like, show it a bit of love.

Let’s dive right in.

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