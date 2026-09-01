James Cleverly launches London Mayoral campaign with an attack on the Ulez scheme that has dramatically improved children’s health – 17 votes of no confidence

Politics James cleverly London

In case you missed it with all the bank holiday weekend excitement of peering at the sky, saying “I think I can see a bit of blue between the clouds”, for hours on end, James Cleverly has resigned as the Shadow Housing Secretary to focus on running to be London’s Mayor.

London needs more than an administrator. It needs a champion, someone who understands its potential and is prepared to fight for its future. That’s why I’m running to be the Conservative Candidate for London Mayor. https://t.co/JAuu0Ueb0h — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) August 29, 2026

Hitting the ground running, albeit apparently in the wrong direction and straight into a wall, he has announced a key campaign focus – his opposition to the low-emission rules affecting people who drive in London.

Sir James Cleverly has pledged to end Labour’s “war on the motorist” if he becomes the next mayor of London. The former Cabinet minister accused Lord Khan of running a “vindictive assault on drivers” and trying to “price out” Londoners who did not agree with him on emissions… pic.twitter.com/Srxb1wme8l — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 31, 2026

The Telegraph’s Political Editor, Tony Diver, shared some of the details.

Exclusive: James Cleverly signals he will review Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ policy if he becomes mayor of London. He tells @Telegraph he will end Labour’s “war on the motorist” and put the cost of living ahead of Net Zero targets. He says: “This really quite vindictive assault on… — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) August 30, 2026

‘This really quite vindictive assault on drivers – both people that drive for family reasons and for people that drive for business – is causing real harm.’

Although stopping short of pledging to completely overturn the policy, it’s an interesting direction, considering it’s less than a fortnight since the release of a study that showed a dramatic improvement in the lung health of London children since Ulez was launched.

Ulez areas in London reversing stunted lung growth in children, study showshttps://t.co/1iSRKCZblo — ITV News (@itvnews) August 19, 2026

Needless to say, his policy announcement went down like Liz Truss in a mortgage advice centre.

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James Cleverly announces fight back against um… clean air.

A great start. pic.twitter.com/ibWkwqgPaU — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 31, 2026

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'Bring back premature death, lung damage in children and more hospital admissions' is quite the bold campaign slogan. pic.twitter.com/MTJyIIcC9X — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2026

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London is left-leaning city where 45 per cent of households have no car at all and only a small minority of those that do use vehicles that don't comply with ULEZ standards. This is not a break with previous losing Tory mayoral strategies. #london #cleverly pic.twitter.com/CJipjOar6T — Dave Hill (@DaveHill) August 31, 2026

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We want foul air, when do we want it, now! 🪧 https://t.co/AROgBJXSAu — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@SymsFifi) August 30, 2026

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Around 97% of vehicles entering London on an average day are emissions compliant and only 3% have to pay ULEZ. Then James Cleverly campaigns against 'Sadiq Khan's war on motorists'. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 31, 2026

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95% of cars in London comply with ULEZ. Sounds a real vote winner. https://t.co/q6iqRNjKE8 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 31, 2026

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Imagine that just a few days after the news came out that scientists were left stunned by how well children's lungs have recovered from ULEZ, that someone is stupid enough to suggest watering it down. https://t.co/EucA5B2sml — Cllr John Morris (@Plaistovian) August 31, 2026

8.

Just weeks after medical data proves London’s ULEZ championed by @MayorofLondon has dramatically improved the health of children, James Cleverly decides the fossil fuel industry is more important. pic.twitter.com/X1qAOMQNvO — Sam (@SamCKx) August 31, 2026

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