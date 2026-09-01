Politics James cleverly London

James Cleverly launches London Mayoral campaign with an attack on the Ulez scheme that has dramatically improved children’s health – 17 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2026

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In case you missed it with all the bank holiday weekend excitement of peering at the sky, saying “I think I can see a bit of blue between the clouds”, for hours on end, James Cleverly has resigned as the Shadow Housing Secretary to focus on running to be London’s Mayor.

Hitting the ground running, albeit apparently in the wrong direction and straight into a wall, he has announced a key campaign focus – his opposition to the low-emission rules affecting people who drive in London.

The Telegraph’s Political Editor, Tony Diver, shared some of the details.

‘This really quite vindictive assault on drivers – both people that drive for family reasons and for people that drive for business – is causing real harm.’

Although stopping short of pledging to completely overturn the policy, it’s an interesting direction, considering it’s less than a fortnight since the release of a study that showed a dramatic improvement in the lung health of London children since Ulez was launched.

Needless to say, his policy announcement went down like Liz Truss in a mortgage advice centre.

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