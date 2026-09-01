Donald Trump shared AI slop of Iran’s Kharg Island being ‘blown to smithereens’, in case you were wondering what the Peace President has been up to

US donald trump

If there’s one thing guaranteed to enrage the Orange Dictator – and, let’s face it, there are loads of things that get under his paper-thin skin – it’s knowing that Barack Obama has a Nobel Peace Prize, and he doesn’t.

We’ve checked the criteria for winning one, and we reckon this Trump post, very helpfully copied from Truth Social by Aaron Rupar, must surely make him a shoo-in for the next award.

Check it out.

Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

That AI slop, almost certainly pointed out or even uploaded by the Human Printer, Natalie Harp, shows an attack that didn’t happen on the Iranian island that is the terminal for almost all of the country’s oil exports.

According to the VP, that was Trump’s way of sending a message to Iran.

Q: On Iran, the president tweeted some AI-generated video of bombing Kharg Island. Why did he do that? JD VANCE: Well you know, the president likes to switch it up on social media a little bit. He's sending a message to the Iranians. pic.twitter.com/gHdmfnbr2T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

We can only conclude that the message he wanted to send was “I am a deeply unserious person with no clue how to end the pointless war I started.” If so, mission accomplished.

You can probably guess what sensible people had to say about it, but you don’t have to. It was this –

1.

He 100% thinks it’s real https://t.co/8KMwhYYNut — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 31, 2026

2.

Daily Telegraph: ‘Trump posts AI video of Kharg Island being ‘blown to smithereens’.

President depicts attack on Iranian oil hub despite US strikes on separate outpost in Strait of Hormuz.’ This is the man who accuses accurate, diligent reporters of promoting ‘fake news’. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) August 31, 2026

3.

The President of the United States is mentally unwell and has been for quite some time. He fantasized blowing up Iran’s Kharg Island. Except it didn’t happen. And why would trump need to blow it up if, as trump claims, the US has total control of the Straight? https://t.co/uquJGHmf4Q — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 31, 2026

4.

When you CANT Win The Real War so you use AI to COPE Trump posted this video with the caption: Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!

President DJT THEN he posted it AGAIN without the caption. This is just sad pic.twitter.com/4JbFOxiHkX — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) August 31, 2026

5.

There is something SERIOUSLY wrong when the President "jokes around," posting AI slop of a major bombing run on Kharg Island. Is war funny now?

Is the president a f*cking child? Why aren't Republicans concerned about this? The WORLD is watching.pic.twitter.com/PkeQ6d9k1x — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 31, 2026

6.

FACT CHECK: Kharg Island was not blown to smithereens. Trumps brain is apparently blown to smithereens.

pic.twitter.com/pp6FXuF5KA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 31, 2026

7.

I'm telling you guys and gals here: Trump is getting ready to something batshit crazy–which is why the generals and admirals are leaking SDOB to the WaPo. They're FREAKING OUT because it's obvious that Trump and his team are going to make them do something nutty. https://t.co/nc0tLcj0b6 — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) August 31, 2026

8.

Trump is now posting AI slop of Kharg Island being “blown to smithereens.” If you can’t win the war in real life, apparently you can always retreat into AI fantasies. pic.twitter.com/UwLPQYGwAQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 31, 2026

9.

Remember when the Iran war was supposed to be two weeks long? https://t.co/tjP1TMe7Kn — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) August 31, 2026

10.