US donald trump

Donald Trump shared AI slop of Iran’s Kharg Island being ‘blown to smithereens’, in case you were wondering what the Peace President has been up to

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2026

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If there’s one thing guaranteed to enrage the Orange Dictator – and, let’s face it, there are loads of things that get under his paper-thin skin – it’s knowing that Barack Obama has a Nobel Peace Prize, and he doesn’t.

We’ve checked the criteria for winning one, and we reckon this Trump post, very helpfully copied from Truth Social by Aaron Rupar, must surely make him a shoo-in for the next award.

Check it out.

That AI slop, almost certainly pointed out or even uploaded by the Human Printer, Natalie Harp, shows an attack that didn’t happen on the Iranian island that is the terminal for almost all of the country’s oil exports.

According to the VP, that was Trump’s way of sending a message to Iran.

We can only conclude that the message he wanted to send was “I am a deeply unserious person with no clue how to end the pointless war I started.” If so, mission accomplished.

You can probably guess what sensible people had to say about it, but you don’t have to. It was this –

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