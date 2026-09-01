Politics far right Restore Britain

An ‘anti-woke’ author wasted precious family holiday time spouting nonsense about Birmingham trying to ban England flags – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon

David Harris. Updated September 1st, 2026

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We get the idea that Restore Britain member Tyler Cillian Black may not be the best at relaxing on holiday.

The far right author of a book called Woke Ideology (self-published, naturally), has shared an anecdote with his Twitter followers which took place on his family holiday to the idyllic Lake Garda in Italy.

Here’s his tale.

And a closer look.

Yesterday, we were walking through the backstreets of a quaint historical town on Lake Garda that had Italian flag bunting purely for decorative purposes. My wife said, “I love it here, it’s so pretty.” I said, “Did you know that Birmingham City Council, run largely by Muslims, has attempted to make it a criminal offence to fly the English flag in England, and anyone found guilty could face a fine of £2,500 or two years in prison?” …my family looked at me with expressions of abstract horror.

That’s a guy who really knows how to enjoy his holidays, eh? And of course, it’s all just a load of made-up old bollocks. Anyone in England can freely fly the English flag on their own property, wear it, or carry it legally without issue.

Luckily, people were on hand to dismiss his utter drivel.

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