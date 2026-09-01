An ‘anti-woke’ author wasted precious family holiday time spouting nonsense about Birmingham trying to ban England flags – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon

Politics far right Restore Britain

We get the idea that Restore Britain member Tyler Cillian Black may not be the best at relaxing on holiday.

The far right author of a book called Woke Ideology (self-published, naturally), has shared an anecdote with his Twitter followers which took place on his family holiday to the idyllic Lake Garda in Italy.

Here’s his tale.

Yesterday, we were walking through the backstreets of a quaint historical town on Lake Garda that had Italian flag bunting purely for decorative purposes. My wife said, “I love it here, it’s so pretty.” I said, “Did you know that Birmingham City Council, run largely by Muslims,… — Tyler (@cillianblack) August 29, 2026

And a closer look.

That’s a guy who really knows how to enjoy his holidays, eh? And of course, it’s all just a load of made-up old bollocks. Anyone in England can freely fly the English flag on their own property, wear it, or carry it legally without issue.

Luckily, people were on hand to dismiss his utter drivel.

1.

Total bullshit, and you know it. You can fly the flag at your home, you just can't put them up on Public property without permission. Why do all you far right goons have to make up shit for clicks from gullible idiots? — Dave ✋✋ (@d_r_jones47) August 30, 2026

2.

How poor must you be to lie for clicks? If you're that desperate for food, I'll give you the money to get some shopping — Inevitable Pinky ️‍ (@BpdLion) August 30, 2026

3.

Absolute bullshit, except maybe the very last line, which probably happens every day, many times. — AnderOtherThing – Fella ❤️ (@Kumokin) August 30, 2026

4.

Did your family all stand up and applaud you? — P. S. Duffy (@PSDuffy) August 30, 2026

5.

They were right to look at you with expressions of abstract horror, since you were lying to them. — Tim (@world_of_pies) August 30, 2026

6.

What an absolute load of shite… Why do you pricks embarrass yourselves like this? — Mr Sitter (@WBATDM) August 30, 2026

7.

So…. you spouted some absolute bollocks whilst on holiday… that was tweet-worthy ‍♂️ — John Martin (@JohnMartin1975) August 30, 2026

8.

This is a lie, Birmingham city council hasn’t banned the English flag If you have to lie you’ve already lost — Hin Joseph (@HinJosephtalks) August 29, 2026

9.