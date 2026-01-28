‘What UK things are considered posh that don’t translate the same in the US?’ – 22 uniquely British ways to tell someone is a toff

Life r/AskUK

The British class system is so entrenched that it’s second nature to people born here, but for those from abroad it can be mightily confusing.

A case in point is this question posted by Gold-Education-7396 on the AskUK subreddit:

What are things in the uk that are considered posh that don’t translate the same in the US? As an American I’m always a bit confused by what’s considered ‘posh’ in the UK and was hoping someone could explain it. I saw a comment here saying they’re from the country so obviously there is posh people everywhere which surprised me. In the us, rich people usually live in major cities. rural areas here are generally not associated with wealth at all. So what are some things in the UK that are considered posh or associated with wealth that wouldn’t translate the same way in the US?

An excellent question, and lots of people chipped in with their thoughts on the strange ways of British toffs, like these…

‘Hunting. Often (not exclusively, of course) done by rich people with large country estates, rather than a redneck with a rifle they bought at WalMart.’

‘In the UK, someone with a rundown old house full of ancient, dusty furniture and who dresses in their mum’s coat and muddy boats is posher than any McMansion beauty queen.’

‘I used to work at Henley Rowing Regatta in the private enclosure. It’s very low tech – race progress and results are shown on a huge wooden board, no phones in the enclosure etc. There are also a tonne of rules on dress code etc. Once I overheard an American scoffing that they thought it was embarrassing that they ‘didn’t even have digital displays or live screens yet’. Totally missed the vibe/point.’

‘Driving a knackered old Land Rover.’

‘A tiny TV. Especially if it’s an old CRT one.’

‘Hard to explain, but rich people with inherited wealth can sometimes effortlessly give off an ‘old money’ aura. Years ago my best personal experience of this was when I used to work at a petrol station. This guy, always in the same tatty jeans and a ripped jumper, used to come in get his somewhat battered Mk 1 Range Rover filled up on account. Always very polite and sounded a bit on the posh side. Turns out he was a Lord and owned a fair chunk of Worcestershire.’

‘Rich and posh aren’t the same thing. Posh in the UK general means Upper class, so think country estate old money types. The tastes of new money would be considered gauche by ‘posh’ old money standards.’

‘A lot of those proper old money types are asset rich and cash poor as well. They’re technically rich but you wouldn’t know it by the way they spend their money. Some of them can be proper penny pinchers.’

‘I’m not British by birth, but by naturalisation. Happy to be schooled here. My understanding of ‘posh’ from an outsider’s view is that ordinary people can’t become posh. Not even money can make people posh. Elon Musk, for example. It’s generational, passed down from parent to offspring.

Hardly any American would qualify for the British ‘posh’. Perhaps very few, with the right heritage. And not just any heritage. Maybe emigrated European royalty.’

‘Rural is expensive here in the UK. Generally for the wealthy. I live rural and from a council estate to me this is a very posh place. Cities are not really posh here. You have posh areas in the city but also a lot of rough/poor areas whereby rural it’s all privately owned. Homes and land rural are expensive.’

–Suitable_Balance101

‘Drinking proper coffee ar home instead of instant. A cafetière costs around a tenner max, a grinder a quid or two and beans work at a similar price per kg to top shelf instant brands.

And yet if you mention having or using a cafetière you’ll immediately be greeted with remarks like ‘Ooh that’s a bit fancy’.’

