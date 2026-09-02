Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch

Andy Burnham spotted something familiar about Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow cabinet and as debut takedowns go it wasn’t half bad

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Andy Burnham made his debut appearance in the House of Commons as prime minister on Tuesday, a day ahead of the first PMQs when he will go up against leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch.

But while there was all the traditional talk of new beginnings and – gasp! – working together, that didn’t mean there weren’t some especially enjoyable takedowns to be had, and this was surely the best.

More of this sort of thing please, people.

@hewitson10