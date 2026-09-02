Andy Burnham spotted something familiar about Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow cabinet and as debut takedowns go it wasn’t half bad

Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch

Andy Burnham made his debut appearance in the House of Commons as prime minister on Tuesday, a day ahead of the first PMQs when he will go up against leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch.

But while there was all the traditional talk of new beginnings and – gasp! – working together, that didn’t mean there weren’t some especially enjoyable takedowns to be had, and this was surely the best.

Andy Burnham mocks Kemi Badenoch for appointing Andrew Griffith as the Shadow Chancellor, who was, “I believe the author of Liz Truss’s mini-budget” pic.twitter.com/tEQz6QSTLL — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 1, 2026

More of this sort of thing please, people.

🤣🤣🤣 Andy Burnham brings the house down on Tory benches 🤣🤣🤣 🗣️ I noticed she promoted Andrew Griffith to shadow chancellor, the guy who wrote Liz truss’s mini budget &

at least half of Kemis cabinet backed it 🔥 The tories did not like that one bit 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2UDRmBUD9w — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) September 1, 2026

A priceless start 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4WriCVegnJ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 1, 2026

Andy Burnham can’t resist pointing out that Andrew Griffith helped put together Liz Truss’s mini budget. What was that about no point scoring…? — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) September 1, 2026

Look at Andrew Griffith and Kemi Bandenoch’s expressions When Andy Burnham says, “the way to bring down the welfare bill, isn’t about crude cuts, but to provide support for young people” pic.twitter.com/hbpR19CcF5 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 1, 2026

She won’t be able to get under Burnhams skin the way she did Starmer. — Alfie 🇬🇧🐝🌹 (@AlfieJCH) September 1, 2026

@hewitson10