25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Hello and welcome to the Hump Day edition of ‘What Are People Laughing at on Social Media? Bluesky Special’, or words to that effect.

We’ve been staying out of trouble, or at least out of the rain, by trawling Bluesky for comedy nuggets to present for your entertainment. We think we found some bangers.

Let us know if you enjoyed any in particular. If you don’t like them, just keep that to yourself – there’s enough negativity in the world.

Let’s dive in.

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Dreadful mistake at Lidl and I’ve accidentally bought dedicated coconut. It’s sitting in the kitchen going “Let’s give it 110%!” and “Teamwork makes the dream work!” — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) 31 August 2026 at 11:53

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But September is when I said I would Sort My Life Out and make Big Career Decisions and I only said that because it was a really long way away — Felicity Hannah (@felicityhannah.bsky.social) 31 August 2026 at 19:32

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Hate it when I have to work on transfer deadline day. Spend all day sneakily hitting refresh until there's fifteen minutes to go and I suddenly end up panic buying a new assistant for the IT department. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) 1 September 2026 at 10:14

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“A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man”? Yeah, I looked into it, turns out it’s a BOOK, not a portrait at all. Embarrassing. Do better, James Joyce. — Sean Thomason (@seanthomason.bsky.social) 31 August 2026 at 21:48

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If you think I’m annoying now, just imagine what I’ll be like when I can play this accordion — Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) 1 September 2026 at 20:21

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If you'd like to misunderstand a joke or reply with a baffling non-sequitir, please feel free to do so on my posts. This account is a safe place for confused idiots everywhere — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 1 September 2026 at 14:39

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robber: GIVE ME THE MONEY

cashier: ok

robber: PUT IN A BAG

cashier: they're 25¢ now is that ok — Tyler, from the Internet (@tylerfromtheinternet.com) 31 August 2026 at 20:40

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