Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage told GB News he plans to spend less time in Parliament over the coming months, and people are struggling to see how

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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In a surprising turn of events, Nigel Farage has told Christopher Hope of GB News that he plans to spend less time in the House of Commons, as he’ll be conducting a tour of the UK.

It’s not a surprise that he gave the scoop to Reform TV.

It’s certainly not a surprise that he has no intention of turning up to debates and votes.

The surprise is that he’s somehow able to be there even less than he was before the unnecessary by-election, when he cost Clacton a quarter of a million pounds to beat a comedian with a bin on his head.

We can see why he thinks a lot of extra campaigning is going to be necessary.

If even a single person was surprised by this turn of events, they haven’t been paying attention. This lot had.

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