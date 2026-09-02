Nigel Farage told GB News he plans to spend less time in Parliament over the coming months, and people are struggling to see how

Politics nigel farage

In a surprising turn of events, Nigel Farage has told Christopher Hope of GB News that he plans to spend less time in the House of Commons, as he’ll be conducting a tour of the UK.

‘Richard Tice and the gang doing more of the work in here as I travel around the country.’ Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage speaks to @christopherhope about what his plans are following his re-entry into Parliament. pic.twitter.com/2wzhlQ3RuW — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 1, 2026

It’s not a surprise that he gave the scoop to Reform TV. It’s certainly not a surprise that he has no intention of turning up to debates and votes. The surprise is that he’s somehow able to be there even less than he was before the unnecessary by-election, when he cost Clacton a quarter of a million pounds to beat a comedian with a bin on his head.

We can see why he thinks a lot of extra campaigning is going to be necessary.

Before the summer holidays, the MP for Clacton led a party that led the polls. After a protracted and expensive fight with a Bin over the holidays the new MP for Clacton leads a party that can't even beat the Tories anymore. https://t.co/BF4GYrNDPY — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) September 1, 2026

If even a single person was surprised by this turn of events, they haven’t been paying attention. This lot had.

1.

Nigel Farage once said he wouldn’t stand as an MP as it’s difficult to be in a constituency and out across the UK at the same time

On the day he is sworn in as an MP he said he is going to tour the country because people have his email address & Richard Tice can attend Parliament pic.twitter.com/EaR1oZOZXe — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 1, 2026

2.

The man is an absolute farce He has no interest in Clacton

He has no interest in being an MP

He has no interest in Parliament

All he is interested in is himself https://t.co/F0jwQVcg3L — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 1, 2026

3.

No wonder Reform are plummeting the polls (3rd now!). Farage can't be bothered showing up for work so is leaving it to others. Imagine this shyster as PM absenting himself whenever he got bored https://t.co/eC9FLkpdGs — Alexander Hall (@AEHALL1983) September 1, 2026

4.

This is how pathetic it was Clacton re-electing Farage – Under investigation

– a 30% voting record in his first 2 years

– he is sworn in

– tells GB News he will spend less time in Parliament as others can do that as he swans around the country

– will disappear for 3 days for… https://t.co/nCIS1A3cG3 pic.twitter.com/5QBQwq1dUv — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 1, 2026

5.

It would be impossible for this grifter to spend less time in Commons than now, and this may be the last time his constituents see him until he faces a recall for corrupt dealings — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 1, 2026

6.

7.

I bet the voters of Clacton feel like mugs. This is how Farage repays them by going on a meet & greet like he's the King. So his security detail is now saying it's ok for him to go out in public after they warned him off attending the Clacton count? What a farce! — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) September 1, 2026

8.

So, Trumplike, he intends to perpetually campaign instead of doing the job he’s been elected to do. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 1, 2026

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