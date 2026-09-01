Donald Trump said data centre critics were ‘backwards and poor’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Corte’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

US AOC donald trump

Lots of Americans aren’t happy with the idea of data centres being built on their doorsteps amid concerns over environmental impacts, soaring utility costs and noise pollution.

Donald Trump is having none of it, however, suggesting that communities that push back against such projects risk becoming ‘backwards and poor’.

We mention this because the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Corte was asked about the president’s comments and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering.

PabloReports: What do you make of Trump saying Americans who oppose data centers are backwards and poor? AOC: I mean, how about we put one in Mar-a-Lago? I love that. Let’s put a data center at Mar-a-Lago, and we’ll see how backwards and poor he is in response to that. pic.twitter.com/QzEyhU3xdZ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2026

Boom!

honestly a data center at mar a lago is a better use of that land than most of what’s there now — Jure Ursic Cergol (@JureUrsic) August 31, 2026

Nicely done, 🔥Rep AOC👏👏 — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) September 1, 2026

Let’s not forget that trump’s hatred of windmills came decades ago when Scotland put wind turbines up next to his property in Scotland. He has been fighting those things for years. Data centers are 1,000x worse than windmills. — CHashtag (@C19666428) August 31, 2026

Every Trump course should be paired with a datacenter. — Mogana (@MoganaPhilips) September 1, 2026

AOC suggests that we put a data center at Mar-a-Lago. I agree. pic.twitter.com/sHLuK2Jm7z — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 31, 2026

Apparently Mar-a-Lago is a multi-purpose property now private club, political headquarters, proposed data center, and cemetery. Trump already buried his ex-wife Ivana there. At this rate, throw in a Home Depot and it can qualify as its own municipality. https://t.co/j3sd9DTTHl — Serena Shim’s mother (@judithpoe) September 1, 2026

To conclude …

🚨 We have identified a site for a new data center https://t.co/rp1rzgxUEK pic.twitter.com/0aTaPAHt0g — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 31, 2026

Someone tell us AOC will be running for president in 2028. Tell us now!

Source @Acyn