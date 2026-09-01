US AOC donald trump

Donald Trump said data centre critics were ‘backwards and poor’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Corte’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2026

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Lots of Americans aren’t happy with the idea of data centres being built on their doorsteps amid concerns over environmental impacts, soaring utility costs and noise pollution.

Donald Trump is having none of it, however, suggesting that communities that push back against such projects risk becoming ‘backwards and poor’.

We mention this because the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Corte was asked about the president’s comments and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering.

Boom!

To conclude …

Someone tell us AOC will be running for president in 2028. Tell us now!

Source @Acyn