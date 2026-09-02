Less than a day after returning to the Commons, Nigel Farage casually broke parliamentary rules – 19 flashes of déjà vu

Politics House of Commons nigel farage

Parliament had its soft opening on Tuesday, which means that the MPs and staff are back, but they haven’t yet had the whole pantomime with the King and Black Rod.

Part of the business of the day involved swearing in – or reswearing – Nigel Farage, who had a temporary spell as a non-MP thanks to his expensive distraction from questions about the five million quid he was bunged given by a Thailand-based crypto billionaire.

BREAKING: Nigel Farage has been sworn in as an MP for Clacton for the second time after winning the by-election he triggered by resigning. @joncraig says the whole process was more 'low-key' than he was expecting. Follow latest: https://t.co/ZIHldaOQ8a pic.twitter.com/cbprEPQ9yp — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 1, 2026

The shy, retiring MP for Clacton wanted nothing more than to get his head down and do his job. LOL. just kidding. He wanted to draw attention to himself before he heads off to the US next week, followed by a campaign tour of the UK for months afterwards, because he clearly believes a snap election is on the way.

This is how he shared the news of his return.

Several people, including Larry the Cat, had a good answer to the admittedly rhetorical question.

The parliamentary watchdog. https://t.co/63wEgpRa3C — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 1, 2026

But several more had their suspicions about the fact that he’d recorded the clip on the roof of the Palace of Westminster.

Likely this is a breach of Parliamentary rules…….https://t.co/CjWycKsVAC https://t.co/bC2zlAYQhN — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 1, 2026

Those suspicions were correct.

Nigel Farage has broken parliamentary rules by filming on the roof of the Palace of Westminster 🔴 Exclusive from @janemerrick23 Read more: https://t.co/rVdPZ8KPEw pic.twitter.com/SBnPOhwwGb — The i Paper (@theipaper) September 1, 2026

Facepalms all round.

1.

As I'm already under investigation by the Commissioner for Standards, I thought I would mark my first day back at Westminster by filming on the roof without permission, breaking Parliamentary rules. pic.twitter.com/qa5NfjSTzs — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 1, 2026

2.

That’s gotta be a record for a “new” MP breaking parliamentary rules right? https://t.co/yN4UJ5Owya — Tharries (@TharriesYT) September 1, 2026

3.

He’s only been an MP (again) for a matter of hours and already riding roughshod over rules and regulations https://t.co/kJ8PL6cd7Y — David (@Zero_4) September 1, 2026

4.

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Nigel Farage broke parliamentary rules on his first day back after calling an unnecessary by-election to distract from the investigation into him breaking parliamentary rules https://t.co/VdRb8SR7yz — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 1, 2026

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First day back and he's already breaking the rules. I'm sure he has a quote somewhere about integrating and following the rules? https://t.co/FCEn91JxdI — NHS Nurses (@SocialistNHS) September 1, 2026

8.

Nigel doesn't abide by parliamentary rules, I thought we all knew this!! https://t.co/WqSVOIaxgq — Pritch (@KarlPritch86) September 1, 2026

9.

Oh look, Fiddler on the Roof! https://t.co/arg3RwCnoq — Ian Neasham (Bolton, Restore Britain) (@RestoreBolton) September 1, 2026

10.