Politics House of Commons nigel farage

Less than a day after returning to the Commons, Nigel Farage casually broke parliamentary rules – 19 flashes of déjà vu

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Parliament had its soft opening on Tuesday, which means that the MPs and staff are back, but they haven’t yet had the whole pantomime with the King and Black Rod.

Part of the business of the day involved swearing in – or reswearing – Nigel Farage, who had a temporary spell as a non-MP thanks to his expensive distraction from questions about the five million quid he was bunged given by a Thailand-based crypto billionaire.

The shy, retiring MP for Clacton wanted nothing more than to get his head down and do his job. LOL. just kidding. He wanted to draw attention to himself before he heads off to the US next week, followed by a campaign tour of the UK for months afterwards, because he clearly believes a snap election is on the way.

This is how he shared the news of his return.

Several people, including Larry the Cat, had a good answer to the admittedly rhetorical question.

But several more had their suspicions about the fact that he’d recorded the clip on the roof of the Palace of Westminster.

Those suspicions were correct.

Facepalms all round.

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