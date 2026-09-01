Pete Hegseth tried to fat shame these two Canadian military cadets and was gloriously owned into next year and beyond

US canada Pete hegseth

The American secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth took time out from his busy schedule to turn his attention to these two Canadian military cadets who he stumbled across on social media.

And he naturally didn’t have anything good to say about them, despite knowing nothing about them, obviously.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Trump’s righthand loon ended up gloriously owned into next year and beyond, and we’ve never felt prouder (of Canada, and these two cadets in particular).

1.

This is a picture of two women from the Vernon Cadet Training Centre, which holds summer programming for 12-18 year olds to develop skills on the way to adulthood. Unlike Secretary Hegseth, they do not deserve contempt or ridicule. https://t.co/P3DwlhGxSL — Connor Ewing (@ConnorMEwing) September 1, 2026

2.

Literally they’re kids. This is a cadet program and our ass hat of a Secdef is making fun of children. MAGA males are betas who have to punch down to feel big https://t.co/fyGi9kjxjb — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 1, 2026

3.

4.

This is so utterly despicable. Canadian cadets is a youth group to help foster a love of service and a host of skills. Imagine trying to attack youth and volunteers like this. Hegseth is not a man. I see only counter evidence to him being a Christian. https://t.co/ZL0GNLthdJ — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) September 1, 2026

5.

Wow. The Secretary of Defence is body shaming cadet groups. A youth group. This is not a military unit. They are kids looking for adventure, test themselves and align themselves with the values of service. Don’t be a Pete. — Danny O’Regan☘️🇨🇦⚓️ (@dannyoregan) September 1, 2026

6.

In the midst of a hot war against a mortal enemy of the United States, the Secretary of War of the world’s only super power finds time to troll folks at a cadet camp for teenagers in Vernon, British Columbia. To our many friends in the great United States of America: what’s… https://t.co/1RaPMlGYs3 — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) September 1, 2026

7.