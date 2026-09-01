US canada Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth tried to fat shame these two Canadian military cadets and was gloriously owned into next year and beyond

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The American secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth took time out from his busy schedule to turn his attention to these two Canadian military cadets who he stumbled across on social media.

And he naturally didn’t have anything good to say about them, despite knowing nothing about them, obviously.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Trump’s righthand loon ended up gloriously owned into next year and beyond, and we’ve never felt prouder (of Canada, and these two cadets in particular).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2