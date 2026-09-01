People have been sharing the ‘unskilled’ jobs that would totally humble most people after a single shift

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s a sad fact of the job market that lots of roles are overworked and underpaid. Often this is put down to the idea that they require little to no skill.

In reality though, most jobs are extremely draining, both mentally and physically. To find out which ones are underestimated, Kodo_username put the following question to users over at r/AskReddit:

‘What “unskilled” job would humble most people after just one shift?’

These top replies prove everyone deserves a raise…

1.

‘Trench digger for a plumber.’

-rastanaut33

2.

‘Throwing hay. First you go pick up the hay bales and stack them in a trailer. Then you unload the bales from the trailer and stack them in a barn. The bales weigh about 50lbs each and anywhere from 50-250 bales in a day.’

-ATXKLIPHURD

3.

‘Field worker picking vegetables in the summer’

-Odd-Box-7332

4.

‘Being a mover. ‘I worked at the local ” 2 guys and a vehicle” for about 3 years part time, 1 year full time then got on with Allied vanlines and did 8 years there. ‘The amount of in-shape ” gym bros” that threw up or had their girl come pick them up after 3 hours on a 3 floor walk up apartment…was staggering.’

-doobersthetitan

5.

‘Any job that involves care.’

-Zestyclose8744

6.

‘Dishwasher in a restaurant during peak hours. ‘I dare you to do just one shift of standing in heat, getting soaked, lifting heavy racks and dealing with an endless stream of dirty dishes’

-StupendousMarvel

7.

‘I strongly believe that most people should work at least once in customer service, it would make them appreciate the person behind it a lot more’

-Argsu

8.

‘Hospital housekeeper’

-Kodo_username

9.