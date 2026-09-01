A Maga asked why ‘illegal immigrants’ should get free healthcare in the US and bit off so much more than she could chew it’s simply brilliant

US magas takedowns

To the world of the Maga now, where someone called Kaitlin Bennett on the ‘conservative media outlet’ Liberty Hangout took to the streets to ask people whether ‘illegal immigrants’ in the US should get free healthcare.

Bennett is a Turning Point USA type who you might remember for her fondness for firearms, and it’s fair to say in this particular exchange she bit off rather more than she could chew.

A Turning Point USA influencer thought it would be smart to antagonize a girl her on her lunch break with her idiotic maga talking points. She thought wrong & was easily demolished! pic.twitter.com/R5cU4aG25B — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) August 31, 2026

And people loved it for so many reasons, these 14 people surely said it best.

1.

Pretty sure she turned that TPUSA girl into a lib by the end.

I love the “Bite counter” 😂 https://t.co/LYORvtqg8e — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 1, 2026

2.

A Black woman eating Mexican food while casually shutting down a bigoted white woman is high art. pic.twitter.com/CEFHVB0Ge2 — Zara Quinn (@_Zaraquin) August 31, 2026

3.

She keeps saying “free healthcare” but we don’t have that here so what is she talking about? — Just Askin, Jeez (@Fndthetruth) August 31, 2026

4.

Intelligent, compassionate, and unbothered. Her parents did a great job — Reebok and Rocksteady™ (@DaveChevelle87) September 1, 2026

5.

That kid is eating not just her taco but that white girl for lunch too! — @VAntin (@vikramantin) September 1, 2026

6.

Oh yes she did BTW: DC is the one place you don’t want to do man on the street interviews to make them look dumb. It is the only city in America where even baristas can talk politics. That helps add to the misunderstanding of the capacities of the rest of the electorate https://t.co/SVNk1qu6vS — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) September 1, 2026

7.