US magas takedowns

A Maga asked why ‘illegal immigrants’ should get free healthcare in the US and bit off so much more than she could chew it’s simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2026

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To the world of the Maga now, where someone called Kaitlin Bennett on the ‘conservative media outlet’ Liberty Hangout took to the streets to ask people whether ‘illegal immigrants’ in the US should get free healthcare.

Bennett is a Turning Point USA type who you might remember for her fondness for firearms, and it’s fair to say in this particular exchange she bit off rather more than she could chew.

And people loved it for so many reasons, these 14 people surely said it best.

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