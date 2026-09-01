This guy’s driverless car suffered the worst of all possible outcomes and it’s both very funny and the perfect metaphor for where technology is taking us

Weird World fail technology

This video comes from the future — and, more specifically, Pakistan — where driverless cars will be so common, anyone can sit shotgun next to an empty seat.

There’s only one problem…

🔴 Pakistan’da bir adam, kendi geliştirdiği sürücüsüz otomobili test ederken polis arabasına çarptı. pic.twitter.com/QSFgD4L1kM — 3. Dünya Savaşı (@ww3mediaa) August 31, 2026

Which rather makes the translation irrelevant, but just in case: ‘In Pakistan, a man crashed into a police car while testing a driverless vehicle he had developed himself.’

And it was both very funny and the perfect metaphor for where technology is taking us. Which sadly isn’t very funny at all.

1.

This vid is way funnier with translation, he literally says “there’s no shortage of talent in pakistan” as he slams into the cop car 💀 https://t.co/m564vjj05D pic.twitter.com/bk6tcLMlp2 — Alex Volkov (@altryne) August 31, 2026

2.

has the potential to be our next international meme https://t.co/sjrhzB5fWN — K. (@RotiKholDeyo) August 31, 2026

3.

4.

Bro, fix line 42 in your code: if (car == “police”) { don’t(); } 💀 — S–yazurv (@X_yazurv) August 31, 2026

5.

You can’t park there — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) August 31, 2026

6.

I’ve seen enough. Make him CEO of Tesla. https://t.co/3MAz4ta5DO — TONY (@TonyMichaelX) August 31, 2026

7.