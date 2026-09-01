Weird World fail technology

This guy’s driverless car suffered the worst of all possible outcomes and it’s both very funny and the perfect metaphor for where technology is taking us

Saul Hutson. Updated September 1st, 2026

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This video comes from the future — and, more specifically, Pakistan — where driverless cars will be so common, anyone can sit shotgun next to an empty seat.

There’s only one problem…

Which rather makes the translation irrelevant, but just in case: ‘In Pakistan, a man crashed into a police car while testing a driverless vehicle he had developed himself.’

And it was both very funny and the perfect metaphor for where technology is taking us. Which sadly isn’t very funny at all.

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