‘What harmless thing instantly makes you think, ‘I don’t trust this person’?’ – 21 subtle ways to tell someone won’t be a keeper

Life r/AskReddit

Thanks to online dating and social media, we’re all very well versed in what constitutes a red flag in another person nowadays.

However, sometimes those warning signs aren’t spelled out in semaphore and are instead so subtle they’re more of a gentle flutter in the breeze.

They’ve been discussing these blink-and-you-miss-them signs on the AskReddit page after Icy-Leg3932 asked:

‘What harmless thing instantly makes you think, “I don’t trust this person”?’

Lots of people chipped in with their thoughts on the tiny tells that give the game away, like these…

1.

‘If nothing is their fault.’

–oshkabosh

2.

‘When they have to emphasise that they are a good person.’

–Strange_sex_1997

3.

‘They don’t like music. Or animals.’

–eatmyshit2915

4.

‘When all their exes, old friends, and old co-workers were toxic, abusive, and/or assholes.’

–FIREDoppel

5.

‘When someone does or says something needlessly mean.’

–Agitated_Grocery135

6.

‘When someone in public bathroom doesn’t wash their hands. Yes, you are being judged.’

–One-Camel9281

7.

‘When they talk crap/spill secrets of all their seemingly close friends to me. What are they saying about me to those other friends?’

–finallymakingareddit

8.

‘Not picking up after their dog. Just lazy and disrespectful.’

–Itsportiaterrae

9.

‘Cuts in lines.’

–buzzy-heron

10.

‘What I can’t stand is when people brag about not reading.

‘Went to dinner with one of my wife’s coworkers and her husband. He laughed at me for talking about reading and then said that he hasn’t read a book since high school. He is 50 years old and said it like I would be impressed.’

–hoptownky

11.

‘Not liking children. It’s one thing to not want children or being kinda awkward around them, but to say “I hate kids” is so weird.’

–suddenly-beans

12.

‘Flattery, depending on how it’s delivered. Also excessive ambition/money worship.’

–Meta_glypto