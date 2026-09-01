US donald trump Iran

A woman reporter’s nuclear button question totally stumped Trump and he took it just as well as you’d imagine he would

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2026

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Donald Trump’s war on Iran shows no sign of coming to an end just yet, despite the American president confidently telling anyone who will listen that America has totally, absolutely, 100% destroyed the country’s military capability.

And one person who was listening was this particular reporter who asked him if he would be prepared to use the nuclear option.

Trump appeared to be totally stumped by this and took it just as well as you’d imagine he would.

And these people surely said it best.

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Someone reckoned they spotted this …

Not quite so sure about that.

In one word …

Source @krassenstein