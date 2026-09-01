A woman reporter’s nuclear button question totally stumped Trump and he took it just as well as you’d imagine he would

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s war on Iran shows no sign of coming to an end just yet, despite the American president confidently telling anyone who will listen that America has totally, absolutely, 100% destroyed the country’s military capability.

And one person who was listening was this particular reporter who asked him if he would be prepared to use the nuclear option.

Trump appeared to be totally stumped by this and took it just as well as you’d imagine he would.

Trump was just asked whether he would use NUKES on Iran: “I would never say that but the answer is yes. There is no reason for that. What a stupid question.” So he literally answered the question he said he would never answer in the same breath. The guy is a complete JOKE! pic.twitter.com/OupkQXHFqM — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 31, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Nothing screams ‘stable genius’ quite like screaming insults at a female reporter in the Oval Office because a basic nuclear policy question hurt your brain. Fragile ego on full display. pic.twitter.com/dQl6iHNBu9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 31, 2026

2.

Always a female reporter. And, of course, not a male reporter In site to take up the question. Ball-less punks. — Dee (@DEEfromNH) August 31, 2026

3.

“I would never answer that. The answer is yes. Also that’s a stupid question.”

That’s not strategy. That’s a man arguing with himself in public and losing both sides. If the goal was to sound unpredictable, mission accomplished—nobody can predict which clause he means before the… — Roland (@roland58033) August 31, 2026

4.

this mf’er can’t even talk.. he’s calling a reporter stupid while he rambles mispronounces and slurs his way through an embarrassing display of cognitive fog ..

the republican party has got to be voted out of power for allowing america to look this fvckin lame.. think of all the… — think4yourself (@Caroltreasure) August 31, 2026

5.

Trump gets one question he doesn’t like and immediately turns misogynistic. Fucking snowflake. pic.twitter.com/V4ExeuBNWL — (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) August 31, 2026

6.

Seems like he thinks calling reporters demeaning names must poll well with whatever base he has left. He loves to humiliate people. Can’t wait for the end of this story – he will lose in the end. — Lois Lane (@lane_lois59781) August 31, 2026

7.

When will the reporters stand up for each other???? It is inexcusable that he is allowed to talk that way. Period. — Joby (@Jobyepl2) August 31, 2026

8.

And all the cowards stand behind him — chicken lady (@Babmeister) August 31, 2026

9.

Anyone else notice he only pulls this kind of shit if the reporter is a woman? https://t.co/BicdzQsvhB — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) August 31, 2026

10.

The biggest joke in the country. Nice work giving this pylon the nuclear codes. — TheChefTrevor (@TheChefTrevor) August 31, 2026

Someone reckoned they spotted this …

Whatever you think about the men standing behind Trump, none of them looked comfortable as he viciously attacked a female reporter for asking a legitimate question about whether he would rule out using nuclear weapons against Iran. Many of those men have daughters around her… https://t.co/g5SMRrkQDX — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) September 1, 2026

Not quite so sure about that.

WTF. A confused Trump wakes up, turns to RFK Jr and asks if he is ok. TRUMP IS NOT OK. https://t.co/l4sIbJCWzW pic.twitter.com/3XrGRPwDL7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 31, 2026

In one word …

Source @krassenstein