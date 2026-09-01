Donald Trump tried to explain international trade and as a snapshot of how well he understands economics it is surely hard to beat

Politics donald trump fail international trade

Nothing does a better job of revealing just how little Donald Trump understands a subject than asking him to explain it.

Reporters just toss the question out there and the President is more than happy to blather on until it becomes abundantly clear he has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

The latest such revealing dissertation centered on the concept of international trade.

Here is Trump’s explanation of how he is going to turn U.S. trade agreements into “a big money machine”:

Trump: “We don’t need their product. So if we cut off trade with that country, we just made $40 billion. You do a few countries like that, and we become a big money machine.” 🙃 pic.twitter.com/RglgmA7Vgh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

Airtight logic from the dumbest man on earth.

Twitter had some notes.

1.

Extremely not how it works https://t.co/KrTemXFOXT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 31, 2026

2.

I stopped trading with my grocery store and saved $600 a month but also I starved to death. https://t.co/MboQ967d0O — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) August 31, 2026

3.

This imbecile has absolutely no clue how an economy works https://t.co/pjF8iYpJqO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2026

4.

Lolol holy shit dude. We’re so cooked. https://t.co/Iig39oP7vm — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) August 31, 2026

5.

Dunning-Kruger effect on full display 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matthew Thomas (@MattThomas2021) August 31, 2026

6.

And now you see how he bankruped casinos. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 31, 2026

7.

lol.. describing Trump as stupid seems so inadequate. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 31, 2026

8.