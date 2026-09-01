Politics donald trump fail international trade

Donald Trump tried to explain international trade and as a snapshot of how well he understands economics it is surely hard to beat

Saul Hutson. Updated September 1st, 2026

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Nothing does a better job of revealing just how little Donald Trump understands a subject than asking him to explain it.

Reporters just toss the question out there and the President is more than happy to blather on until it becomes abundantly clear he has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

The latest such revealing dissertation centered on the concept of international trade.

Here is Trump’s explanation of how he is going to turn U.S. trade agreements into “a big money machine”:

Airtight logic from the dumbest man on earth.

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