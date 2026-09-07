US donald trump space force

Donald Trump appeared to unveil the new uniform for America’s ‘space force’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2026

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Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to unveil what appears to be the brand new uniform for his super exciting ‘Space Force’.

You remember, like the American Air Force but higher in the sky.

Anyway, this is what Trump posted to his favourite social media account.

And it would probably be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one. Just 99.9% of it.

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