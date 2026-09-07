Donald Trump appeared to unveil the new uniform for America’s ‘space force’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US donald trump space force

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to unveil what appears to be the brand new uniform for his super exciting ‘Space Force’.

You remember, like the American Air Force but higher in the sky.

Anyway, this is what Trump posted to his favourite social media account.

And it would probably be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one. Just 99.9% of it.

1.

this is the kind of design costume designers make to tell you who are the bad guys in a space movie pic.twitter.com/xPtAhebJza — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 6, 2026

2.

If the costume designer on Star Wars had suggested this for the Empire uniforms George Lucas would have told them to dial back the Nazi pic.twitter.com/Se7xneDxb7 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 6, 2026

3.

basically the same uniform pic.twitter.com/1B3aWY9vtS — ashley (@rabcyr_alt) September 6, 2026

4.

So, The SS + the Death Star + Spaceballs pic.twitter.com/0t4eYpaO4R — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 6, 2026

5.

6.

“inspired by the starship trooper uniform” lmfao https://t.co/4yUKYbDh7N — Mia (@boygrrI) September 6, 2026

7.