Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

Nigel Farage bemoaned his terrible life to Laura Kuenssberg and of all the A++ comebacks, this one beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2026

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It was Reform UK conference weekend so it was only natural that Nigel Farage should rock up on Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning politics show to tell everyone just how little he knew about those illegal donations.

The Reform UK leader also blew his top, in characteristically petulant style, as he bemoaned the awful life he has to lead.

And while there was no shortage of people making this particular point …

And you’ll never guess (of course you will).

… surely the best response to the simply awful life Farage has to lead was this one.

Nailed it.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s defence for appearing to agree to accept an illegal donation is that he ‘wasn’t listening’, and not even Laura Kuenssberg was buying it – 27 highly sceptical responses

Source @SaulStaniforth