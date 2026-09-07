Nigel Farage bemoaned his terrible life to Laura Kuenssberg and of all the A++ comebacks, this one beat all-comers

Politics Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

It was Reform UK conference weekend so it was only natural that Nigel Farage should rock up on Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning politics show to tell everyone just how little he knew about those illegal donations.

The Reform UK leader also blew his top, in characteristically petulant style, as he bemoaned the awful life he has to lead.

I’m not certain this works Nigel Farage “There was a bomb threat so I was held back, but we were happy for the conference attendees to be blown to pieces” #bbclaurak @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/LeHpgTdiuy — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) September 6, 2026

And while there was no shortage of people making this particular point …

I’m not certain this works Nigel Farage “There was a bomb threat so I was held back, but we were happy for the conference attendees to be blown to pieces” #bbclaurak @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/LeHpgTdiuy — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) September 6, 2026

When I heard that, on kuenssberg this morning, I said the exact same thing to the wife.

He’s a compulsive liar and not for the first time is using a tactic out of the Trump political gaslight manual in order to deflect investigation of his and Reforms behaviour..!! — the-pensioner (@thecolonel18453) September 6, 2026

There was no credible bomb threat. If there had been the entire conference would have been cleared and cordoned off. Nigel Farage is a compulsive liar. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/LeHpgTdiuy — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) September 6, 2026

You can always tell when he is lying – his mouth opens. — Dave Jones (@DAJ141258) September 6, 2026

And you’ll never guess (of course you will).

BREAKING: West Midlands Police say Reform UK made the decision to delay Nigel Farage’s speech at the party’s conference yesterday. Reform said the speech had been delayed due to security concerns. Sky’s @robpowellnews reports.https://t.co/9Rk3cYX1Ge 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/MF7N2ANlln — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 5, 2026

… surely the best response to the simply awful life Farage has to lead was this one.

Nigel Farage tells #BBCLauraK: “You have no idea how I have to live, what I have to live with” I mean, 4 oysters! pic.twitter.com/XqKOCugARW — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 6, 2026

Nailed it.

“4 oysters? That’s pointless. I’ll have half a dozen oysters please”.

“Oooh! A Guinness. Topped with champagne… a black velvet”.

He’s just the same as all of us, really, struggling through life. It must be terrible for him. https://t.co/mpD3rrpRhp — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) September 6, 2026

‘What I have to live with…’ I’m guessing, ‘your conscience’ might be a thing here? I mean, I couldn’t! — Neil Minto (@MintoNeil) September 6, 2026

Absolutely perfect edit, no notes, encapsulates everything about this guy perfectly. https://t.co/4xiEtA894N — Sean Parsons (@seanparsons) September 6, 2026

being a racist for roubles has its downsides i’m sure, those £5m bungs must be a heavy burden to carry 😭 — ᴘ ʜ ɪ ʟ ɪ ᴘ (@monsieurphilipo) September 6, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s defence for appearing to agree to accept an illegal donation is that he ‘wasn’t listening’, and not even Laura Kuenssberg was buying it – 27 highly sceptical responses

Source @SaulStaniforth