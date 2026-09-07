Donald Trump seems to have had a hair-raising makeover, and it handed the internet the meme fodder it didn’t even know it needed – 28 hilariously savage blows

US burns donald trump

CW. Reference to sexual assault

There are many, many problems with Donald Trump, and we know that’s not news.

He’s an adjudicated rapist who boasted about grabbing women by the genitals. That alone should be enough to bar him from office, yet it somehow isn’t.

Even his lesser misdemeanours, such as enriching himself, his family, and his inner circle at the expense of US taxpayers, cheating on every wife and partner he’s had, and trying to overturn an election are all somehow accepted by his Maga base. In the grand scheme of things, his hair is absolutely not important. Yet, his hair is one of Twitter’s current hottest topics, so let’s take a look at why.

what is the world is going on with Trump's hair? (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/T3DVSQZd2g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2026

That’s quite the look, and an absolute gift for tweeters. Let’s see what they had to say about it.

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Did grandpa get a new wig? pic.twitter.com/RhzjSNReCj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 5, 2026

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Can the WH certify that no animals were harmed in this process? https://t.co/7LS2NFTR4A — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 5, 2026

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Something needs to be done about his hair under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment https://t.co/cRrg6cGRcq — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) September 5, 2026

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Maybe not the most important thing in the world, but yeah, what's up with that https://t.co/t9RCJuMSnI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 5, 2026

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That's what happens, man. You get some new young chick and suddenly you gotta dye your hair. Wear a girdle. Get some of that extra-strength viagra. https://t.co/AWd1VjXpg7 — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 5, 2026

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This is the person who is up at 2 a.m. on truth social attacking other people's looks. pic.twitter.com/SoC15xa16z — Covie (@covie_93) September 5, 2026

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Trump told his stylist, "I want to look like serial killer Rex Heuermann" pic.twitter.com/Kd5H5sbg0v — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) September 5, 2026

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I love it. So youthful. Very Pierce Brosnan. https://t.co/UDukjWxSbp — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) September 5, 2026

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Trying to look younger for Natalie, Trump told the barber, “Give me something that says I still get carded.” https://t.co/xbvIy4J2Dq — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 6, 2026

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Dying your hair ash brown without adding highlights just makes it look like the color of poop. https://t.co/m48N3CERkx — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 6, 2026

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