US burns donald trump

Donald Trump seems to have had a hair-raising makeover, and it handed the internet the meme fodder it didn’t even know it needed – 28 hilariously savage blows

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

CW. Reference to sexual assault

There are many, many problems with Donald Trump, and we know that’s not news.

He’s an adjudicated rapist who boasted about grabbing women by the genitals. That alone should be enough to bar him from office, yet it somehow isn’t.

Even his lesser misdemeanours, such as enriching himself, his family, and his inner circle at the expense of US taxpayers, cheating on every wife and partner he’s had, and trying to overturn an election are all somehow accepted by his Maga base. In the grand scheme of things, his hair is absolutely not important. Yet, his hair is one of Twitter’s current hottest topics, so let’s take a look at why.

That’s quite the look, and an absolute gift for tweeters. Let’s see what they had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages:1 2