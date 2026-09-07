Robert Jenrick posted his resignation letter for a job he doesn’t even have, and was mocked to oblivion – 17 top takedowns

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Most of us have at times thought about quitting a job we hate, but Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has taken things a step further by resigning from a job that he doesn’t even hold.

The ex-Tory is now the Treasury Spokesperson for Reform and has taken to Twitter to submit his so-called resignation letter, promising to give up his post as Chancellor of the Exchequer if he fails to achieve a pledge. A position, as if you didn’t know, that he doesn’t even hold.

Here’s the letter.

And in full.

Rather than the shockwaves that are usually created after such a high level resignation, it instead spawned a delicious wave of mockery.

To the comments!

1.

Mate, you're resigning from a job you don't have 🤣🤣🤣 — Paul (@PaulMay9115) September 5, 2026

2.

Just another useless, performative stunt. Comes across as major attention seeking. — jake (@jakelchambers) September 5, 2026

3.

😂 Robert Jenrick has just submitted his resignation from a job he doesn’t have, to a PM who doesn’t exist, over a Budget he hasn’t delivered. All to guarantee a tax cut before telling us what it costs or how he’ll pay for it. Reform really has moved beyond opposition politics.… pic.twitter.com/4YfMShm966 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 5, 2026

4.

It's like that old saying: don't resign from the job you have, resign from the job you want… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 5, 2026

5.

It’s very easy to resign from a position you don’t, and won’t, hold. In other news, I’ve decided that I’ll relinquish the England captaincy if we don’t win the Euros in 2028. — Glenn McConnell (@glennswfc) September 5, 2026

6.

I also resign from being King of Monaco, Superman, chief of the Sioux nation, Emperor of Atlantis, leader of the Paw Patrol, and other positions I don’t hold. — David Barnett (@davidmbarnett) September 5, 2026

7.

Just resign now and cut out the middle man. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 5, 2026

8.

‘In other news, I have also resigned as head of the United Federation of Planets’ https://t.co/ZMg7422FDj — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 5, 2026

9.