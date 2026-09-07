Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick posted his resignation letter for a job he doesn’t even have, and was mocked to oblivion – 17 top takedowns

David Harris. Updated September 7th, 2026

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Most of us have at times thought about quitting a job we hate, but Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has taken things a step further by resigning from a job that he doesn’t even hold.

The ex-Tory is now the Treasury Spokesperson for Reform and has taken to Twitter to submit his so-called resignation letter, promising to give up his post as Chancellor of the Exchequer if he fails to achieve a pledge. A position, as if you didn’t know, that he doesn’t even hold.

Here’s the letter.

And in full.

Rather than the shockwaves that are usually created after such a high level resignation, it instead spawned a delicious wave of mockery.

To the comments!

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