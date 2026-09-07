Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick
Robert Jenrick posted his resignation letter for a job he doesn’t even have, and was mocked to oblivion – 17 top takedowns
Most of us have at times thought about quitting a job we hate, but Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has taken things a step further by resigning from a job that he doesn’t even hold.
The ex-Tory is now the Treasury Spokesperson for Reform and has taken to Twitter to submit his so-called resignation letter, promising to give up his post as Chancellor of the Exchequer if he fails to achieve a pledge. A position, as if you didn’t know, that he doesn’t even hold.
Here’s the letter.
My resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/MK3Uv2CgFb
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) September 5, 2026
And in full.
Rather than the shockwaves that are usually created after such a high level resignation, it instead spawned a delicious wave of mockery.
To the comments!
1.
Mate, you're resigning from a job you don't have 🤣🤣🤣
— Paul (@PaulMay9115) September 5, 2026
2.
Just another useless, performative stunt. Comes across as major attention seeking.
— jake (@jakelchambers) September 5, 2026
3.
😂 Robert Jenrick has just submitted his resignation from a job he doesn’t have, to a PM who doesn’t exist, over a Budget he hasn’t delivered.
All to guarantee a tax cut before telling us what it costs or how he’ll pay for it.
Reform really has moved beyond opposition politics.… pic.twitter.com/4YfMShm966
— Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 5, 2026
4.
It's like that old saying: don't resign from the job you have, resign from the job you want…
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 5, 2026
5.
It’s very easy to resign from a position you don’t, and won’t, hold.
In other news, I’ve decided that I’ll relinquish the England captaincy if we don’t win the Euros in 2028.
— Glenn McConnell (@glennswfc) September 5, 2026
6.
I also resign from being King of Monaco, Superman, chief of the Sioux nation, Emperor of Atlantis, leader of the Paw Patrol, and other positions I don’t hold.
— David Barnett (@davidmbarnett) September 5, 2026
7.
Just resign now and cut out the middle man.
— OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 5, 2026
8.
‘In other news, I have also resigned as head of the United Federation of Planets’ https://t.co/ZMg7422FDj
— Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 5, 2026
9.
And there it is. The latest cringe offering from a man resigning as chancellor who isn’t a chancellor, about a budget that doesn’t exist, in a government that doesn’t govern. Jenrick you are an absolute fucking idiot.
— Kenny Arnold (@kennyarnold1997) September 5, 2026