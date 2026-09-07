Nigel Farage’s defence for appearing to agree to accept an illegal donation is that he ‘wasn’t listening’, and not even Laura Kuenssberg was buying it – 27 highly sceptical responses

Politics nigel farage

We’ve heard some humdingers of political excuses over the years.

Here’s a reminder of just a few.

In 2024, Conservative MP Scott Benton claimed he’d been caught by an undercover lobbying sting because he was ‘distracted’ by the noisy hotel and couldn’t concentrate. 2022 saw Tory Neil Parish leave Parliament after being caught browsing an ‘adult’ website in the House of Commons, then claiming he was actually trying to find information on tractors. One of Boris Johnson’s many excuses for the party culture at Downing Street while the rest of us were isolated from friends and family was that he had been ‘ambushed by cake’ on his birthday. In 2014, then UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, explained away racist remarks about Romanians by claiming to have been ‘completely tired out’. Probably the most infamous and unbelievable excuse given by a UK politician came from Mr 4D chess himself, Dominic Cummings, when he claimed he drove to Barnard Castle during lockdown to test his eyesight.

As poor as Cummings’ defence was, in an interview aired on Sunday on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Nigel Farage achieved the dubious distinction of coming up with the most blatantly low-effort excuse in recent political history.

Brace yourself.

We’re back! #bbclaurak Farage tells me he ‘frankly wasn’t listening’ when his former chief of staff and undercover reporters were discussing donations of thousands of pounds pic.twitter.com/k5o7BFQVqJ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 5, 2026

For the absence of doubt, Verbatim, the people who caught Farage and his aides agreeing to take money from what they believed to be a foreign donor, reposted the relevant footage.

Nigel Farage says he wasn't really listening. Here’s the key part of our film. pic.twitter.com/KQPLHXU30O — Verbatim (@Verbatim_Media) September 6, 2026

To say people were highly sceptical would be putting it mildly.

1.

We saw it.

We heard it all.

You said "..and it works!!"

Regarding specifically the matter of paying for polls. Am I wrong? https://t.co/MxRTRn5R94 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 5, 2026

2.

"I frankly wasn't even listening"

Hopefully this perfectly reasonable explanation for why I agreed to accept an illegal donation of £500,000 will be the end of the matter.#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/KSKCf7OF7j — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 5, 2026

3.

"I was invited to a leisurely lunch at a local seafood restaurant to say hello to somebody. Unfortunately after eating an off oyster I took a funny turn, told the nice foreign man I was going to go boom, and in my daze accidentally provided him with my bank details." https://t.co/ybZyancIgg pic.twitter.com/Au1MRvOyBg — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 5, 2026

4.

Shaggy ain’t got nothing on this bellend… https://t.co/8EgupSRAwP — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 5, 2026

5.

So its taken him two full days to come up with an excuse marginally more lame than "the dog ate my homework"? Also is he MC'ing at Butlins after Conference ends. https://t.co/bUUZMdKiWt — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 5, 2026

6.

This is an admission that things were said in a meeting that Farage attended which are deeply problematic for him.

The whole exchange is on tape so the best excuse he can offer is that he didn't hear the people who were sitting right next to him. https://t.co/3UXYh5yu4F — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 5, 2026

7.

Great stuff by Farage. 🤦‍♂️ The ole — 'it wasn't me guv, honest, I wasn't even listening'. Despite engaging fully, and repeatedly thanking the foreign donor for the cash. https://t.co/KrrXpAwA3s — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 5, 2026

8.

Absolutely hilarious. He does know there’s video footage? https://t.co/PKSZ7qABpK — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) September 5, 2026

9.

And this could be the PM in three years time.

We will be well and truly fucked. https://t.co/ryaWD1Lzxf — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) September 6, 2026

10.

They built a personality cult around this conniving little man.

What a time to be alive. https://t.co/pPVsBixtSo — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) September 5, 2026

11.

Worlds lamest excuse!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9BBDKJ9aRP — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 5, 2026

12.

Farage is LYING as usual!

He has ALWAYS run the party’s he’s led as a Dictatorship.

There’s NO WAY he didn’t know exactly what Dukes & Orr were doing.

As usual he throws everyone else under the bus!

👇👇 https://t.co/KwbOHAptTr — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚜⚔️⚡️Ian ⚡️⚔️🚜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Iannoshoes) September 6, 2026

13.

I too stop listening when people are proposing to give me £1,000s. Doesn’t everyone? https://t.co/W6O67noUs9 — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) September 5, 2026

14.