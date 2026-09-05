Nigel Farage just laughed as female protestors at the Reform UK conference were violently manhandled by elderly party members

News nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s leader’s speech at the Reform UK party conference on Friday evening was interrupted by hecklers and female protestors in the audience.

Others in the crowd intervened to stop them and remove the the women. And the footage that has emerged is very disturbing – leading to West Midlands police urging one of the women to come forward to file a report.

What is happening here pic.twitter.com/IM9kw4o3Qn — Jeremy Vine | Here, on Tiktok, Insta & Facebook (@theJeremyVine) September 5, 2026

BREAKING🚨: West Midlands Police are urging the woman who was assaulted at the Reform Conference last night to come forward and file an official report. If anyone knows this woman

please pass the message on! pic.twitter.com/tRnbfCriAI — G.T (@gingerrtom) September 5, 2026

BREAKING🚨: West Midlands Police confirm to me that they are investigating after a protester was assaulted by two crowd members at the Reform National Conference in Birmingham last night. https://t.co/RqAgLHYafD pic.twitter.com/kNkYpXeae2 — G.T (@gingerrtom) September 5, 2026

The lady that was physically assaulted at @reformparty_uk conference talks about the brutal assault (it is now a police matter)

She says its by far the worst assault she's ever experienced.

She was repeatedly asking for them to stop but they wouldn't listen. pic.twitter.com/X1XWrLJAdQ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 5, 2026

The footage shocked social media users as it started to go viral throughout Saturday, leading many to call it outright assault.

We are witnessing an assault here and the police must investigate. The protester has a right to heckle, whether you or I agree or disagree with the views or approve or disapprove of the tactic. But it is against the law to physically attack people. https://t.co/WcQ4SJFNJJ — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 5, 2026

As The Mirror points out, Nigel Farage just laughed his head off on stage “like a movie villain” as he watched the heavy-handed scene play out.

Nigel Farage laughed like a movie villain as peaceful protesters were manhandled out of his speech pic.twitter.com/DxZngN0OIr — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 5, 2026

Farage said: “We’ve got a screamer. Oh dear”, later adding, “That poor young girl, she looked like she was going to do herself an injury.”

And there are calls for a closer look at just the kind of mob mentality that seemed to prevail during the incident.

1.

I think there needs to be a conversation about older people being radicalised online because that conversation is only ever framed through the prism of young people when evidently it’s happening to the older generation too. It’s really scary these are people’s grandparents. https://t.co/Fx8b8kfygn — Tharries (@TharriesYT) September 5, 2026

2.

The people being assaulted in these videos are the people who put their entire lives on hold for several years during a global pandemic in order to protect the people committing the assaults. https://t.co/obuHUOVGkZ — Jordan (@jordanbhx) September 5, 2026

3.

“Protect our women” Unless she disagrees, obviously. In which case she’s fair game to be brutally assaulted as Nigel Farage watches and laughs. pic.twitter.com/L9bTNluV8W — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 5, 2026

4.

When fascism comes to the UK, it will not be in brown and black shirts. It will not be with jack-boots. It will be as an old man twatting a young woman in the head with an NHS walking stick… https://t.co/Xldq5Zd72M — Kyle (@ko_oneill) September 5, 2026

5.

A woman, physically assaulted by a baying mob of angry Reformorons while their cult leader @Nigel_Farage laughs on from the podium.

Please share, this is who Reform are. pic.twitter.com/eWRoCKCS4a — DaddyNeedsCoffee 🇺🇦 🚴‍♂️ 🎨 🇪🇺 (@DaddyCoffee73) September 5, 2026

6.

Every single one of them should be charged with assault. What the fuck is this. If you can't handle criticism in a democracy, fuck off. https://t.co/4mWkQfh87f — H-e-l-e-n 🍉🇵🇸 (@XelenX1) September 5, 2026

7.

The pictures from Reform conference of delegates assaulting women protestors should be front page news. There should be no excuses because of their age. This is where the country is heading under Farage and Reform. These are the people who have been radicalised in this country. pic.twitter.com/UghsB6OyjR — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) September 5, 2026

8.