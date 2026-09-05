News nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage just laughed as female protestors at the Reform UK conference were violently manhandled by elderly party members

Michael White. Updated September 5th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s leader’s speech at the Reform UK party conference on Friday evening was interrupted by hecklers and female protestors in the audience.

Others in the crowd intervened to stop them and remove the the women. And the footage that has emerged is very disturbing – leading to West Midlands police urging one of the women to come forward to file a report.

The footage shocked social media users as it started to go viral throughout Saturday, leading many to call it outright assault.

As The Mirror points out, Nigel Farage just laughed his head off on stage “like a movie villain” as he watched the heavy-handed scene play out.

Farage said: “We’ve got a screamer. Oh dear”, later adding, “That poor young girl, she looked like she was going to do herself an injury.”

And there are calls for a closer look at just the kind of mob mentality that seemed to prevail during the incident.

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