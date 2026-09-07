Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick’s sarcastic “Boo hoo!” in response to two women protesters being attacked by Reform’s conference audience makes him a shoo-in for Statesman of the Week

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2026

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By now, you’ll be aware that two climate protesters were physically assaulted on camera by attendees at the Reform UK conference, while security officers were already manhandling the two women from the arena.

The Mirror’s Mikey Smith posted a couple of angles of one particularly vicious delegate.

Nigel Farage took time out of his busy schedule of smashing oysters and champagne while not listening to the seemingly illegal stuff going on around him to laugh at the violence that had caught his attention.

Party Chairman Lee Anderson also thought it was a laughing matter.

It’s no surprise, then, that Reform rent-a-gob Robert Jenrick played down the incident in an equally statesmanlike manner – by commenting “Boo hoo!”

Sky’s Jon Sopel wasn’t impressed by the trivialisation of the assault, and neither were these people.

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