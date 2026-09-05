This Reform UK supporter dressed as Richard the Lionheart explained why he supports the party and Farage, and as an insight into their voters’ minds it might be hard to beat

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

If you want to truly understand the appeal of Nigel Farage and the rise of Reform UK, you have to speak to the common or garden party member.

And Reform UK members are usually not shy about voicing their unquestioning support for the party.

At party conference this weekend, one Reform UK member stood out: this man, dressed in full costume as King Richard I aka Richard the Lionheart.

This man, who is dressed as a King of England, thinks he is anti-establishment.

You can't argue with stupid. pic.twitter.com/iFQpneQTnX — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) September 4, 2026

The man explained he was part of a re-enactment group, and so decided to wear his costume to the event.

And his understanding of history and politics certainly helps give an insight into the minds of the ordinary Reform UK voter.

The state of the first guy. pic.twitter.com/tZ49OWhd0X — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 4, 2026

Oh my Christ this country is actually becoming uninhabitable. How is this even possible? How has it happened? This is a sort of torture. pic.twitter.com/5OMzvGOaWL — Brendan May (@bmay) September 4, 2026

People online had quite a bit to say about old King Richard.

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In saner times these people were restricted to pontificating from a soapbox on Hyde Park Corner. Now we are interviewing them on mainstream telly. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/44HsYrPG6v — Martin (@nevervotedtory1) September 5, 2026

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This man, who is dressed as a King of England, thinks he is anti-establishment.

You can't argue with stupid. pic.twitter.com/iFQpneQTnX — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) September 4, 2026

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King Richard – only spent 6 months in England and only spoke French and he was gay 🤣 perfect role model for Reform 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9XvEjXSqSR — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 5, 2026

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I'm afraid these are the type of nutters that are attracted to Farage. It's the same with Trump. Not even a peanut for a brain. https://t.co/P7Y5E5JJOj — BelindaSales. (@sales_belinda) September 5, 2026

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Old enough to remember when this was the stuff of Monty Python sketches. https://t.co/il9SA6GHjK — Michael Pierse (@michaelpierse) September 5, 2026

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Richard I spent less than a year of his reign in England, didn’t speak English, didn’t do anything for his subjects, and died a pathetic death in the mud after being shot in the neck by a child with a crossbow https://t.co/0CVKuPLtYi — arvo färt (@arvofart) September 5, 2026

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I can’t see Farage sitting down for Black Velvets and oysters with those three, just saying. https://t.co/Ms3jqfdQo4 — Lloyd Lewis 💙 (@LloydGeorge57) September 4, 2026

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Richard the Lionheart was a king with a French name who didn’t care about the people he represented, hardly ever here, off chasing fame and fortune abroad. Remind you of anyone? https://t.co/zJtbea7zIn — W.J. Bird 🇵🇸 (@williamjohnbird) September 5, 2026

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National Village Idiots Conference is in full swing. https://t.co/7tUcFztaJM — Consciousness (@CounterCuntist) September 5, 2026

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