Politics nigel farage Reform UK

This Reform UK supporter dressed as Richard the Lionheart explained why he supports the party and Farage, and as an insight into their voters’ minds it might be hard to beat

Michael White. Updated September 5th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you want to truly understand the appeal of Nigel Farage and the rise of Reform UK, you have to speak to the common or garden party member.

And Reform UK members are usually not shy about voicing their unquestioning support for the party.

At party conference this weekend, one Reform UK member stood out: this man, dressed in full costume as King Richard I aka Richard the Lionheart.

The man explained he was part of a re-enactment group, and so decided to wear his costume to the event.

And his understanding of history and politics certainly helps give an insight into the minds of the ordinary Reform UK voter.

People online had quite a bit to say about old King Richard.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.