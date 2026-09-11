Politics Arron Banks Reform UK

Brexit bankroller Arron Banks ranted about the lack of ‘white faces’ working at Heathrow, and got the frank condemnation he deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Reform UK is in trouble.

The right-wing party’s finances are the subject of several police and parliamentary investigations, they have plummeted in the polls, and key Reform figures haven’t exactly been clothing themselves in glory.

Zia Yusuf has been supporting Danny Tommo – the leader of the balaclava-clad thugs taking their anti-immigration stance to the streets – and making racist comments about Labour’s choice of candidate to replace Keir Starmer, because she wasn’t born in the UK.

Robert Jenrick not only defended a Reform conference attendee who was filmed assaulting a protestor with his walking stick, he has now suggested the man should be given a medal.

Nigel Farage has been desperately trying to come up with an excuse for the secretly filmed conversation in which he appeared to endorse taking illegal donations, and hot-footed it to the US just after announcing he won’t be attending the Commons because he’s going on a campaign tour of the UK for several months.

The party has also taken an offensive and dangerous stance against the Royal National Lifeboat Institute for the terrible crime of carrying out its work of rescuing people in danger of drowning, including would-be asylum seekers.

The Tories’ Nasty Party crown has well and truly been usurped.

Enter Brexit backer and 2025 Reform candidate for West of England Mayor, Arron Banks, with a ‘hold my beer’ moment. He took to X with this undeniably racist comment.

Going through Heathrow today, there wasn't one white face in security or airport services. The Home office is staffed by the type of people we are trying to keep out! What hope?

He can’t even claim that it’s about immigration, because it so clearly links colour to ‘people we are trying to keep out’. That’s what’s known in politics as ‘saying the quiet part out loud’.

Despite Banks deleting the offensive post after a few hours, the internet had kept the receipts – and given its verdict.

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