Brexit bankroller Arron Banks ranted about the lack of ‘white faces’ working at Heathrow, and got the frank condemnation he deserved

Politics Arron Banks Reform UK

Reform UK is in trouble.

The right-wing party’s finances are the subject of several police and parliamentary investigations, they have plummeted in the polls, and key Reform figures haven’t exactly been clothing themselves in glory.

Zia Yusuf has been supporting Danny Tommo – the leader of the balaclava-clad thugs taking their anti-immigration stance to the streets – and making racist comments about Labour’s choice of candidate to replace Keir Starmer, because she wasn’t born in the UK. Robert Jenrick not only defended a Reform conference attendee who was filmed assaulting a protestor with his walking stick, he has now suggested the man should be given a medal. Nigel Farage has been desperately trying to come up with an excuse for the secretly filmed conversation in which he appeared to endorse taking illegal donations, and hot-footed it to the US just after announcing he won’t be attending the Commons because he’s going on a campaign tour of the UK for several months.

The party has also taken an offensive and dangerous stance against the Royal National Lifeboat Institute for the terrible crime of carrying out its work of rescuing people in danger of drowning, including would-be asylum seekers.

The Tories’ Nasty Party crown has well and truly been usurped.

Enter Brexit backer and 2025 Reform candidate for West of England Mayor, Arron Banks, with a ‘hold my beer’ moment. He took to X with this undeniably racist comment.

He can’t even claim that it’s about immigration, because it so clearly links colour to ‘people we are trying to keep out’. That’s what’s known in politics as ‘saying the quiet part out loud’.

Despite Banks deleting the offensive post after a few hours, the internet had kept the receipts – and given its verdict.

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When people show you what they are, believe them https://t.co/pqTEuP7QtJ — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 10, 2026

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There we go. One of Nigel Farage’s key allies. Eventually the mask slips. Not sure you could find a more blatant example of outright racism than this. https://t.co/dAmNBUp8U2 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 10, 2026

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Pretty racist, even for Arron. https://t.co/kxawaLfZ6N — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 10, 2026

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It's nonsense to suggest that people who support Brexit and Reform are motivated by racism. And if you don't believe me, check out this perfectly reasonable tweet by prominent Reform member and former mayoral candidate, Arron Banks. pic.twitter.com/A8NkuMwJHk — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 10, 2026

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I would happily swap you for 10,000 non-white faces. I wish we could keep shit stains like you out of the uk. https://t.co/eWy1httenk — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 10, 2026

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Horrific. Reform and its ilk think if you’re not white you can’t even be British. Dangerous. Racist. Unacceptable. https://t.co/15aHgwFe9A — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) September 10, 2026

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So we're in full white supremacy mode now then….. https://t.co/66B4sRLfC1 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 10, 2026

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They have given up pretending they aren’t because they know it’s all over.

Just a few dozen twats in balaclavas threatening the RNLI left now.

Cheerio! https://t.co/Q4UpA5NaW4 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) September 10, 2026

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Just Reform’s Arron Banks determining peoples nationality based on their skin colour.@Nigel_Farage – will you condemn this? https://t.co/0qLSQK2gc3 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 10, 2026

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