JD Vance just tried to justify Trump’s $5,000 election ‘bribe’ scheme and made everything so much worse

Politics bribes donald trump JD Vance

It’s not easy being the Vice President.

Strike that.

It’s not easy being the Vice President to Donald Trump.

Most VPs just ride the president’s coat tails and kiss a lot of babies. But when Donald Trump is running things, the Veep gets thrown into the fire. Every public appearance involves tip-toeing through a minefield of lies and crimes.

JD Vance has had almost two years of practice so he should be better at this by now, but this clip proves practice doesn’t always make perfect.

After Trump’s meandering speech at his sparsely attended Republican convention finally ended, Vance went on Fox News to help sort through the endless parade of nonsense.

One moment in particular caught everyone’s attention. Trump promised anyone who votes for him $5,000.

If that sounds illegal, that’s because it is. It’s a bribe. And anyone can see that.

Except JD Vance. Here’s how the Vice President tried to justify his boss offering to just pay voters for their support.

Baier: $5000 for every adult citizen, that’s about $1.3 trillion. The critics will say the president is bribing voters and he’s bankrupting the country. Vance: Tariffs have generated a lot of revenues. The president is saying, if you keep us in power, then you will share in… pic.twitter.com/BrIpPuzeuh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2026

The reactions on Twitter were not buying it. (A vote or his explanation.)

1.

I’ve never seen stupider bullshit in politics. Are Americans seriously this dumb? https://t.co/6oxw5rAfUk — ✙ Constantine ✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) September 10, 2026

2.

This is how scammers talk by the way https://t.co/hy7CacCWTY — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 10, 2026

3.

You have to have completely sold your soul to say this nonsense with a straight face on national TV. https://t.co/5q9ROVsaqa — Jon Talotta (@jontalotta) September 10, 2026

4.

Liar liar pants on fire https://t.co/hJq9F6uOm7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2026

5.

The claim that federal budget is so overrun with surplus cash that Washington can afford to spend $1.3 trillion on “rebates” is so detached from reality that I refuse to waste my time walking through the math. If that makes sense to you, you are beyond help. https://t.co/IiOxtZLUiS — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) September 10, 2026

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