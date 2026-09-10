Politics bribes donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance just tried to justify Trump’s $5,000 election ‘bribe’ scheme and made everything so much worse

Saul Hutson. Updated September 10th, 2026

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It’s not easy being the Vice President.

Strike that.

It’s not easy being the Vice President to Donald Trump.

Most VPs just ride the president’s coat tails and kiss a lot of babies. But when Donald Trump is running things, the Veep gets thrown into the fire. Every public appearance involves tip-toeing through a minefield of lies and crimes.

JD Vance has had almost two years of practice so he should be better at this by now, but this clip proves practice doesn’t always make perfect.

After Trump’s meandering speech at his sparsely attended Republican convention finally ended, Vance went on Fox News to help sort through the endless parade of nonsense.

One moment in particular caught everyone’s attention. Trump promised anyone who votes for him $5,000.

If that sounds illegal, that’s because it is. It’s a bribe. And anyone can see that.

Except JD Vance. Here’s how the Vice President tried to justify his boss offering to just pay voters for their support.

The reactions on Twitter were not buying it. (A vote or his explanation.)

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