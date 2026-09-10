What is something in your home, which is generally considered boujee, but is absolutely paramount to your happiness? – 23 unmissable treats

Life r/AskUK

It’s a hard life if you have nothing in it that can be described as a luxury, even if not everybody sees it the same way. It might be the more expensive insoles that make your job a bit more tolerable, or a high-end shampoo that just smells perfect. Sometimes, though, a luxury is genuinely expensive.

Over on r/AskUK, kettlecottage asked –

“What is something that you have in your home, which is generally considered a luxury/boujee item, but is absolutely paramount to your functioning/happiness?”

They added –

“For me, it’s my bean to cup espresso machine. It was over £500 about 5 years ago, and I use it every single day, at least once a day, more often twice or three times. Yes I could make instant coffee, but proper coffee hits different.”

The question struck a chord with Redditors, and these 24 responses stood out.

1.

A 3D printer. Printing some pigeons right now.

WindTurbine16-27

2.

Robot hoover. Was £300+. Neighbour laughed when she saw it and called me lazy… but our entire downstairs is laminate, the house gets hoover every morning, it encourages us to keep a tidy house so it has a clear run, we have cats and a child so it helps with keeping on top of cleaning.

Reaby8

3.

Generally speaking a massive selection of “ingredients”… I love cooking, it’s where I spend my play money. I’m not talking caviar and lobster, but I’ve probably got 9-10 different types of vinegar, maybe a dozen or more fats/oils, a significant number of bottles of booze that are only ever used for cooking, spices coming out of my “wazoo”, a small garden filled with herbs, and not a lot more else, 7-8 types of rice.

Main-Protection8161

4.



My dehumidifier. Living in Scotland which is regularly at 90% humidity outside, with cloud and rain, this little machine dries my laundry, heats my flat and stops me breathing in damp air – which keeps me healthy.

Whoops53

5.



Pool table. Still can’t believe I convinced my wife getting rid of the kitchen table was a good idea.

PsychologySpecific16

6.

Boiling water tap. Frees up a plug on the counter, instant boiling water at all time and it makes washing stubborn stuff so much easier. It doesn’t need descaling like a kettle does either.

RoutineCloud5993

7.



American fridge freezer. Moved into a larger house last year with space for one and decided to get a proper full size one. Absolute game changer.

thecornflake21

8.



Ice cream machine, but not one where you have to wait for 12 hours, mine has a cooler built in so I can be eating ice cream 50 minutes after starting the process.

PM_ME_VEG_PICS

9.



I have up to 10 different bottles of Lush shower gels on the go in my bathroom at any one time and I love having the choice of which one to use on any given morning.

Elephvant

10.

10 guitars.

Vipros42

11.



Double-width Jacuzzi bath. It came with the house. But is both expensive and rather naff so the perfect thing to inherit from your predecessors.

FletchLives99

12.