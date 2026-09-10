US donald trump

Donald Trump said there were no empty seats at his Maga-fest and give this camera operator the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2026

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We’re not saying the Republicans fear a complete and utter meltdown in the midterm elections in November, but they just held their first ever convention in the middle of a presidential term in a desperate bid to shore up support.

And Donald Trump was busy doing what he does best – making stuff up – by promising Americans a $5k payout if the Republicans cling on – and by suggesting that there simply wasn’t an empty seat in the house at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

And this camera operator didn’t hang around with their response.

Give them the rest of the week off!

And we weren’t the only ones to enjoy it.

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

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Source @HQNewsNow