Donald Trump said there were no empty seats at his Maga-fest and give this camera operator the rest of the week off

US donald trump

We’re not saying the Republicans fear a complete and utter meltdown in the midterm elections in November, but they just held their first ever convention in the middle of a presidential term in a desperate bid to shore up support.

And Donald Trump was busy doing what he does best – making stuff up – by promising Americans a $5k payout if the Republicans cling on – and by suggesting that there simply wasn’t an empty seat in the house at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

And this camera operator didn’t hang around with their response.

Cameraman zooms out to reveal hundreds of empty seats after Trump claims “you don’t have any seats that are empty” pic.twitter.com/3XRARWD3uD — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 10, 2026

Give them the rest of the week off!

And we weren’t the only ones to enjoy it.

THINK THE CAMERAMAN MUST BE A Democrat – how to take Trump down without even breaking filming…..🤣 https://t.co/Grw1yAFo0t — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 10, 2026

The signs.. “Trump will fix it” 😂😂😂 He’s been the President for 2 years https://t.co/y4phHTVM25 — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) September 10, 2026

Good for the cameraman. At least he’s honest. — Just4lyn (@Just4lyn1) September 10, 2026

This cameraman deserves an Emmy https://t.co/Us2svFM9Ew — Byron Bradshaw (he/him) (@ByronBradshaw) September 10, 2026

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." –George Orwell, ‘1984’ https://t.co/kz03wQq45T — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 10, 2026

Trump lied about something that was easily disprovable? Bring me my fainting couch! — Rei Rei (@ReiReiXIV) September 10, 2026

Kudos to the cameraman!

👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 !! https://t.co/HlyyS5ewLd — Cari Zalkin (@ZZZkin) September 10, 2026

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt …

Midway through tonight’s RNC convention, this is what the upper deck at American Airlines Center looks like. pic.twitter.com/2OnbN2ESDL — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 9, 2026

READ MORE

This Canadian public toilet named after Trump isn’t the throne he wants, but it’s the one he deserves – 17 takedowns that go way beyond bog standard

Source @HQNewsNow