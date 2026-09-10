This Brit’s unlikely praise for an American TikToker kicked off a voyage of linguistic discovery that will make you proud to be British

US Brits swearing

Like us, you may not have come across Kalani Smith before. Going by the name of Kalani Ghost Hunter (KGH), the TikTok and much else besides star is a food reviewer who has made it his mission to show the world that British food is not all bad.

And we mention him because of this particular piece of praise which came his way on Twitter.

I like that fat yank mosher that goes around trying English food. Good guy. — . (@lancsHQ) September 9, 2026

And it prompted lots of responses, many of them from people who felt exactly the same.

Saw him get livid at the end of a Chinese take out review, he thought everything was amazing but ultimately shat on the entire review because they didn’t chuck in Prawn crackers for free he’s basically one of us now tbh — MILK (@TheBoyYoungMilk) September 9, 2026

Love the British trait that even when we are praising a yank we have to get an insult in as just to lower them a few pegs before their ego increases — AF (@afrostie4) September 9, 2026

But the best response came from the man himself.

This is actually the nicest compliment you’ll receive from an Englishman. I’m honored https://t.co/qlE97YMC56 — KGH (Kalani Ghost Hunter) (@kalanighost) September 9, 2026

And the various exchanges that fellowed will make you proud to be British.

1.

That is a sign of great respect in our culture — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 9, 2026

2.

You're becoming a social media favourite you silly cunt! — Luke Morrison (@arsenalluke84) September 9, 2026

3.

This man truly understands British culture. Give this man honour citizenship! — Callum (@CallumMacClark) September 9, 2026

4.

The nicest compliment you can receive from an Englishman is "Oh that guy? Yeah he's alright tbh" This is a close second though, congratulations — Solus Maximus (@dregsofalbion) September 9, 2026

5.

Na he didnt call you a cunt Now thats a compliment — 自分を犯してください (@lwindle1990) September 9, 2026

6.

What have I learned from my time in the UK? 1. To tell people to fuck off more often 2.The word cunt can also be used positively 3. The words piss and bollocks have about 50 meanings each. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk — KGH (Kalani Ghost Hunter) (@kalanighost) September 9, 2026

7.

He’s one of us now pic.twitter.com/6Wo9B1my6Z — Jean Claude (@sonoffass) September 9, 2026

8.

Hahahahahahah precisely… sometimes I forget people get mad about it when I go home. It just rolls off my tongue naturally, and I get some death stares — KGH (Kalani Ghost Hunter) (@kalanighost) September 9, 2026

9.

Also if you add '-ed' to almost any word it means being drunk

e.g. pissed, plastered, trollied, hammered, spannered, bladdered, mullered, wasted, cabbaged, sloshed, tanked, wrecked, etc etc etc-ed!!! — James Dawson (@DawsonJed) September 9, 2026

10.

No problem it was a pleasure to see you enjoy the UK, now fuck off home but come back anytime ya mingefaced twatburger. — (@DarrenJame6bla) September 9, 2026

11.

Thanks ya silly cunt — KGH (Kalani Ghost Hunter) (@kalanighost) September 9, 2026

And you can follow @kalanighost on Twitter here!

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Source Image @kalanighost