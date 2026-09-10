US Brits swearing

This Brit’s unlikely praise for an American TikToker kicked off a voyage of linguistic discovery that will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2026

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Like us, you may not have come across Kalani Smith before. Going by the name of Kalani Ghost Hunter (KGH), the TikTok and much else besides star is a food reviewer who has made it his mission to show the world that British food is not all bad.

And we mention him because of this particular piece of praise which came his way on Twitter.

And it prompted lots of responses, many of them from people who felt exactly the same.

But the best response came from the man himself.

And the various exchanges that fellowed will make you proud to be British.

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And you can follow @kalanighost on Twitter here!

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Source Image @kalanighost