Politics rnli

A Little Englander said she was ‘disgusted’ by the ‘greedy’ RNLI and ended up owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated September 10th, 2026

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Like us you won’t have come across Debi Evans who is apparently a retired NHS matron and a super-proud Little Englander by the looks of it.

She’s also not happy with the RNLI, the extraordinary volunteer organisation which has been targeted by the far-right this week for refusing to discriminate between people who might be in trouble off our coasts.

And this is what @DebiEvansMatron had to say on Twitter.

We mention it because it is always important to highlight not just this sort of thing but all the many A++ responses that it promoted.

And these people surely said it best.

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But because we are never less than fair and balanced, let’s hear a little more about what @DebiEvansMatron is suggesting.

No more questions, your honour.

We’re with this person.

Last word to the RNLI itself.

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