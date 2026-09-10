A Little Englander said she was ‘disgusted’ by the ‘greedy’ RNLI and ended up owned into next year

Politics rnli

Like us you won’t have come across Debi Evans who is apparently a retired NHS matron and a super-proud Little Englander by the looks of it.

She’s also not happy with the RNLI, the extraordinary volunteer organisation which has been targeted by the far-right this week for refusing to discriminate between people who might be in trouble off our coasts.

And this is what @DebiEvansMatron had to say on Twitter.

Dear @RNLI

Congratulations in turning a huge majority of the British public away from you. MANY of us are disgusted at your behaviour. I believe I’m witnessing the ‘death of a charity’ coz ya know what? Charity begins at HOME …. You got greedy — Debi Evans (@DebiEvansMatron) September 8, 2026

We mention it because it is always important to highlight not just this sort of thing but all the many A++ responses that it promoted.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You’re a retired nurse. Out of interest, did you choose who to treat based on the colour of their skin? Or did you do your job without fear or favour? https://t.co/b4Zis8Pfcd — Jonny G 🇺🇦 (@dontforgetchaos) September 9, 2026

2.

Actually it has united the majority of the country behind them and donations are flooding in to show the racists that they are the cheap minority. Oh and for education purposes only 1.2% of RNLI launchings are in respect of migrants Maybe pass the truth on https://t.co/ivLu01Zk1j — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 8, 2026

3.

This week, I shall mostly be shouting at people who organise voluntarily to rescue drowning people at sea. https://t.co/naRTmZJHJS pic.twitter.com/J33jHtlONy — Bert Dalziel (@BertDalziel) September 9, 2026

4.

How can it be that there are people who think our voluntary emergency service workers should leave their fellow humans to drown. It goes against everything they and we should stand for. https://t.co/RafVQgRxCA — Harvey Jeni (@GappyTales) September 9, 2026

5.

“Charity begins at home” is an interesting take from a retired nurse. I missed the part of the nursing code where compassion stops at the border and you only help people whose circumstances you approve of. Thankfully, the RNLI understands what “saving lives” means. https://t.co/pppmX7jyxJ — Tim Ox (@OxfordLad11) September 9, 2026

6.

That reminds me I must get my donation off to the @RNLI this month, people can easily donate to them at: https://t.co/bEhqvzY5kb… https://t.co/KnYp3MAnAr — CaptainBird (@CaptainBird5) September 8, 2026

7.

She doesn’t speak for

me. https://t.co/8M9XgiVQyG — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) September 8, 2026

8.

Debi is a retired ward sister. Now I wonder if she would have refused treatment for a migrant even if not life threatening. If the answer is no she would not have refused what's the difference. Because these morons will target the NHS next https://t.co/5H16WqfTwo — David Venus-Coppard (@DJ001968) September 8, 2026

But because we are never less than fair and balanced, let’s hear a little more about what @DebiEvansMatron is suggesting.

What have RNLi supposed to have done? Apart from save lives. — Stuart (@Stuart79127363) September 8, 2026

Imported thousands of criminals that’s what — Debi Evans (@DebiEvansMatron) September 8, 2026

What should they do? Shoot them? — Christopher Bell (@CBellNorfolk) September 9, 2026

Drop them back off in France — Debi Evans (@DebiEvansMatron) September 9, 2026

No more questions, your honour.

We’re with this person.

I've increased my donation. Nice one. — Ian Kippen (@IanKippen) September 8, 2026

Last word to the RNLI itself.

Proud to be an RNLI volunteer. For more than 200 years, the #RNLI has saved lives at sea without judgement or preference. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t. Chief Executive Peter Sparkes puts it clearly here 👇 pic.twitter.com/k9dJ0iiEzP — Lottie Ikonen (@charlotteikonen) September 8, 2026

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