The US Treasury Secretary just called Trump the ‘president who refuses to sleep’ and the hilarious clap backs were the stuff dreams are made of

Politics donald trump scott bessent sleep

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The Maga clown car emptied out into the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas last night.

One after another, the imbeciles Donald Trump appointed to his administration trotted on stage in a desperate attempt to drum up support for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

The saddest such appearance comes courtesy of Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Bessent’s stilted movements and brazenly out-of-touch statements supplied the cringiest moments of the event.

One in particular really stood out.

Here is Bessent’s endorsement of Donald Trump for his ability to work all day and all night and never needing to sleep.

Bessent: “We’ve gone from a president who couldn’t stay awake to a president who refuses to sleep” 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AcuYtvsnDl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2026

Apparently this wasn’t satire.

Everyone on Twitter cared to disagree.

1.

Reject the evidence of your eyes and ears — Trump never falls asleep in public!!!!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 10, 2026

2.

Does this cow think we don’t have TVs? https://t.co/NAXValndna — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 10, 2026

3.

HE FALLS ASLEEP ON CAMERA OVER AND OVER. If lying was an Olympic Sport these people would win every Gold Medal https://t.co/cqk6F9Jf9T — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 10, 2026

4.

Scott, are you freaking kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/ltQzIf8Lpr — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 10, 2026

5.

Trump, the awake guy https://t.co/BUBlFZlZ3v — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 10, 2026

6.

It’s beyond gaslighting. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 10, 2026

7.