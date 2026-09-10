Politics donald trump scott bessent sleep

The US Treasury Secretary just called Trump the ‘president who refuses to sleep’ and the hilarious clap backs were the stuff dreams are made of

Saul Hutson. Updated September 10th, 2026

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The Maga clown car emptied out into the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas last night.

One after another, the imbeciles Donald Trump appointed to his administration trotted on stage in a desperate attempt to drum up support for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

The saddest such appearance comes courtesy of Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Bessent’s stilted movements and brazenly out-of-touch statements supplied the cringiest moments of the event.

One in particular really stood out.

Here is Bessent’s endorsement of Donald Trump for his ability to work all day and all night and never needing to sleep.

Apparently this wasn’t satire.

Everyone on Twitter cared to disagree.

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