Donald Trump Jr criticised ‘enriched elites’, and if ever a call was coming from inside the house … 17 scathing clapbacks

US donald trump jr

You can tell that Donald Trump is in squeaky bum territory – on many occasions quite literally – because he has created the first Republican Midterms Convention to try and drum up a little more enthusiasm for the party in the coming elections. And to bring in the donations, of course. Grifters gonna grift.

The convention has been lacklustre, to say the least, and enthusiasm for the GOP has been so poor that attendance has been noticeably low.

Cameraman zooms out to reveal hundreds of empty seats after Trump claims “you don’t have any seats that are empty” pic.twitter.com/3XRARWD3uD — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 10, 2026

On Thursday, they made the mistake of allowing Donald Trump Jr to speak, making him a shoo-in for Oxygen Thief of the Month.

Don Jr is speaking right now frankly he's too sober for this to be interesting. The crowd isn't into it at all either. pic.twitter.com/AohpeofIv8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

Here he is, demonstrating that Little Don is just as bad at reading an autocue as Big Don.

It wouldn’t be a Trump (pick a Trump, any Trump) speech without a hefty portion of hypocrisy, and Junior nailed the brief with this attack on ‘enriched elites’. Yes, really!

Don Jr complains of “enriched elites” who benefit while normal people suffer pic.twitter.com/IkiDDVsQTu — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 11, 2026

On a related note –

Don Jr's personal net worth went up six-fold during the Trump administration to $300 million https://t.co/uVyzi9AmOv — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 11, 2026

Understandably, people pointed out the obvious.

1.

This nepo baby owns a predatory gambling company and a military drone manufacturer. He is literally the person he’s describing. https://t.co/vekVJ2krMv — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 11, 2026

2.

I thought Eric was the stupid one… pic.twitter.com/mVn41J4iJ0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2026

3.

And to think his sperm donor didn’t wanna name him after himself in case he turned out to be a fucking idiot. Alas. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2026

4.

Says the millionaire son of the billionaire son of a millionaire. https://t.co/4J5LsjcyC2 — Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@klseaboldt) September 11, 2026

5.

Who are the enriched elites, Don Jr? https://t.co/qbn3vAGxVG — Liberty Lighthouse (@libertylighthse) September 11, 2026

6.

The irony drips gold ooze https://t.co/UxeM7aeUd4 — Scott Uhl (@ScottUhlTX) September 11, 2026

7.

FFS if anyone has ever lacked self-awareness, it's this man right here. I didn't know being a liar was genetic. https://t.co/liqBUnBLWh — Lewis, William… William (@WillLewis_1976) September 11, 2026

8.

I feel confident in my guess that he's never met a "normal" person in his life. In any sense of that word. — Eric the Deep State Operative (@NotBadgers) September 11, 2026

9.