US donald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr criticised ‘enriched elites’, and if ever a call was coming from inside the house … 17 scathing clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2026

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You can tell that Donald Trump is in squeaky bum territory – on many occasions quite literally – because he has created the first Republican Midterms Convention to try and drum up a little more enthusiasm for the party in the coming elections. And to bring in the donations, of course. Grifters gonna grift.

The convention has been lacklustre, to say the least, and enthusiasm for the GOP has been so poor that attendance has been noticeably low.

On Thursday, they made the mistake of allowing Donald Trump Jr to speak, making him a shoo-in for Oxygen Thief of the Month.

Here he is, demonstrating that Little Don is just as bad at reading an autocue as Big Don.

It wouldn’t be a Trump (pick a Trump, any Trump) speech without a hefty portion of hypocrisy, and Junior nailed the brief with this attack on ‘enriched elites’. Yes, really!

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

On a related note –

Understandably, people pointed out the obvious.

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