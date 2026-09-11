Donald Trump’s shocking outburst at a woman reporter felt like a properly unfiltered glimpse of what the president is really like

US donald trump

Time once again to turn our attention to Donald Trump – who else? – who’s got a proven track record of berating reporters (especially women reporters) whose questions he doesn’t like.

But we’re not sure he’s ever lashed out at one quite like this, a genuinely shocking moment – even for the American president – that people reckoned was a brief but all too real glimpse of the unfiltered Donald Trump.

Q: On the checks, we have $40 trillion in debt. If your economic policies are working, why do you need an incentive for people to turn out to vote? TRUMP: I’m doing it as a reward for people having to put up for five years and four years of a horrible situation caused by Biden… pic.twitter.com/Iq4LpS1pNt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

That’s quite the look, Mr President.

The reporter in question was Rachel Scott, senior political correspondent covering the White House and Congress for the ABC network.

My question to Trump tonight – https://t.co/8kwJeLKA8f — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 11, 2026

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

Holy shit!

He growled and lunged at a female reporter!!!! wtf. https://t.co/DyfCl4PZL3 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2026

2.

He is an unhinged mentally ill creature. https://t.co/GEtzmq1o50 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 11, 2026

3.

Trump’s viscous anger toward woman can appear in an instant. He’s unhinged. https://t.co/wlF9zXxEPn — Webster Reels (@ReelsWebster) September 11, 2026

4.

Look at this nasty, miserable, sweaty old man flipping out on a reporter (Rachel Scott?) because she’s asking him tough questions, like a pro. “Not YOU! You’re the worst!” That’s a PROJECTION if I’ve ever heard one.pic.twitter.com/Emm32oyypN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2026

5.

I still cannot understand why no one steps up and tells Trump to fuck off when he berates female reporters like this. It’s gross. https://t.co/nazsIUDnkv — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 11, 2026

6.

He needs a swift kick in the nuts for lunging at her. Look at how he behaves when confronted with the truth. You see how quickly he was ready to lunge at her like he was going to hit her. He’s never been told no. And if he as he always got his way. He is so sick. — Jamie Corpus (@jcorpix) September 11, 2026

7.

Happens everytime. He gets pushed back onto the ropes and he begins to crashout. He’s such a loser. — The Promised Consort (@Lordpein3497) September 11, 2026

8.