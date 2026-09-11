US donald trump

Donald Trump’s shocking outburst at a woman reporter felt like a properly unfiltered glimpse of what the president is really like

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Time once again to turn our attention to Donald Trump – who else? – who’s got a proven track record of berating reporters (especially women reporters) whose questions he doesn’t like.

But we’re not sure he’s ever lashed out at one quite like this, a genuinely shocking moment – even for the American president – that people reckoned was a brief but all too real glimpse of the unfiltered Donald Trump.

That’s quite the look, Mr President.

The reporter in question was Rachel Scott, senior political correspondent covering the White House and Congress for the ABC network.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

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