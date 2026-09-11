Politics Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick thinks the crutch-wielding Reformer who struck out at female protesters should get a medal, if you were wondering how the ‘protect our women’ message is doing

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Meanwhile, in ‘protect our women’ news, Robert Jenrick’s stated position on the Reform UK conference attendee who lashed out at female protesters with his crutch is that the man deserved a medal.

This development broke during a Talk TV interview with presenter Peter Cardwell.

“I’m sorry for the OAP who’s had his picture plastered all over the papers. He should be given a medal for what he did.”

Perhaps the OAP could have avoided the infamy by not swinging the crutch he doesn’t appear to need like a cudgel. Just a suggestion.

People weren’t shocked, but they were appalled.

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