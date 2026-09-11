Robert Jenrick thinks the crutch-wielding Reformer who struck out at female protesters should get a medal, if you were wondering how the ‘protect our women’ message is doing

Politics Robert jenrick

Meanwhile, in ‘protect our women’ news, Robert Jenrick’s stated position on the Reform UK conference attendee who lashed out at female protesters with his crutch is that the man deserved a medal.

This development broke during a Talk TV interview with presenter Peter Cardwell.

Robert Jenrick(Reform MP) doubles down on the pensioner assaulting the protester at the Reform conference: "I'm sorry for the OAP… he should be given a medal for what he did." pic.twitter.com/WHwReiOLRS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 10, 2026

“I’m sorry for the OAP who’s had his picture plastered all over the papers. He should be given a medal for what he did.”

Perhaps the OAP could have avoided the infamy by not swinging the crutch he doesn’t appear to need like a cudgel. Just a suggestion.

People weren’t shocked, but they were appalled.

1.

Robert Jenrick supports violence against women.

He just doubled down on the poor woman who was brutally assaulted by a walking stick thug and said he should be "given a medal" and has no sympathy for the victim. This is disgusting and depraved. Surely this should be a sackable… pic.twitter.com/6BCo8kD0iL — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 10, 2026

2.

Robert Jenrick should get a get a soul. https://t.co/6PDtzLiNjv — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 10, 2026

3.

How is he still an MP,oh sorry MPs can say what they want and nothing happens. https://t.co/eQjv9GyFh1 — Shirley bottomley (@bottomley50) September 10, 2026

4.

Robert Jenrick 'Should Get Sectioned' https://t.co/s0NBiRv72E — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 10, 2026

5.

Robert Jenrick is a vile little misogynist celebrating violence against women. Disgusting. https://t.co/AavjjYNzZ1 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 10, 2026

6.

Reform can't get anymore obnoxious. Jenrick….. Hold my Zia… pic.twitter.com/vpRj8osX1Q — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) September 10, 2026

7.

No, they should get prosecuted for assault. https://t.co/Y2CXtGlH2p — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) September 10, 2026

8.

Isn’t there a standards committee? https://t.co/HvYn0Bi7de — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) September 10, 2026

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Proof that Jenrick has completely lost any semblance of decency. https://t.co/gh1X8CYLz1 — Gary Gilligan (@garygilligan) September 10, 2026

10.

How fast can someone fall from cabinet minister to political non-entity depending on rage baiting and populist slogans? He is intelligent and a skilled speaker. Why stoop this low? https://t.co/RXmqTYl5Aa — Chris 🕷🐦 (@imageplotter) September 10, 2026

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