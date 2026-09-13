A male journalist for ‘The Spectator’ wrote a deeply weird article about lusting after a former child star of ‘Stranger Things’, and the collective “Yikes!” was heard all over the internet

Entertainment journalism the UK tv

It’s a Sunday morning. You might be relaxing over a cuppa, with some extra time to catch up on your reading.

So, here for you consideration is this piece from ‘The Spectator’ by writer Sean Thomas.

Entitled ‘Lust Can’t Be Lectured’, the subject is the actress Sadie Sink, now aged 24, who first shot to fame as one of the teenage stars of the TV hit Stranger Things.

Once a child star in Stranger Things, Sadie Sink is now fronting Calvin Klein's new jeans campaign: she's 24, slender, redheaded, and she's so delicately pale she looks like a Pre-Raphaelite nymph at the end of a Narnian winter. In the ad, a kitchen faucet loses control at the… pic.twitter.com/mbqaMCw4x7 — The Spectator 🇺🇸 (@TheSpectator) September 9, 2026

In the piece, the 60-something Thomas writes about how he just doesn’t fancy women his own age. He then writes effusively about Sink, saying:

“She’s 24, slender, redheaded, and she’s so delicately pale she looks like a Pre-Raphaelite nymph at the end of a Narnian winter. In the ad, a kitchen tap loses control at the sight of her and a slice of toast orgasmically hurls itself into the air. I empathise with the fixtures.”

in the perfect fit, nothing else matters. Sadie Sink in the 90s Straight Jean. the fit of the decade, renewed for now. pic.twitter.com/xXV1BTxnMX — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 1, 2026

He goes on to say that men really can’t help fancying younger women due to how men “have evolved with one overwhelming purpose – to breed – and a woman’s fertility peaks between the ages of 18 and 25.” He adds that Sink’s appearance is like an “erotic ideal”, and men won’t stop fancying this ideal just because society tells them they shouldn’t.

There’s a lot to unpack as you can tell, and the internet has had fun doing just that over the last few days.

1.

The Spectator boldly asks: can you talk like a pedophile about a 24 year old? https://t.co/znvovWNYmQ — Grace Cathedral Park (@gracecthdralprk) September 11, 2026

2.

Jesus fucking Christ man — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 11, 2026

3.

Mind you don't wank yourself back into hospital again pic.twitter.com/QgamPsSMLt — Paul Blinkhorn (@paulblinkhorn.bsky.social) (@R1100GSBlueNose) September 10, 2026

4.

“Hey girl! You’re so delicately pale you looks like a Pre-Raphaelite nymph at the end of a Narnian winter.” pic.twitter.com/3A54GMhbG6 — Barley & Beans (@BarleyAndBeans) September 10, 2026

5.

You could have just written "the advert with a dinky redhead in her underwear gave me an erection" and we'd have all accepted you were normal but you had to crank out this florid shite. — linkshund (@linkshund) September 10, 2026

6.

7.

The Spectator trying a failing to go a month without publishing some noncy creepy shit. pic.twitter.com/2Pgk5jhD1L — Lawrence Monk (@trendylefty) September 10, 2026

8.

Each word was worse than the previous one cuz how you make me feel dirty by just reading this https://t.co/s6kZAVl3B1 — Ruff (@RuffMane) September 12, 2026

9.

I think the strangest thing about this article is that it’s not a defense of his attraction to Sink, but more of an admission that his attraction to Sink overlaps with pedophilic desire, but that it’s technically not illegal. Kind of the joker of child molesters. https://t.co/nqMUDceWl8 — Glenn_the_Golden (Cryptkeeper Era) (@GlenntheGolden1) September 12, 2026

10.

“she's 24, slender, redheaded, and she's so delicately pale she looks like a Pre-Raphaelite nymph at the end of a Narnian winter” This is a real line in a real article https://t.co/LAzZrNdWyI pic.twitter.com/wV7DuhpJ9n — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) September 10, 2026

11.

british guys love putting the fact that they got catastrophically horny in the newspaper https://t.co/kw8xr79m9O — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 10, 2026

12.

This was written by an AI model exclusively trained on Humbert Humbert https://t.co/erz9U4oE6X — Liv (@Liv_Agar) September 11, 2026

13.

Every tenth Spectator op ed is just some guy being horny and weird about it in the purplest prose you ever imagined. https://t.co/mhoeDG6OZD — linkshund (@linkshund) September 10, 2026

14.

My name is Sean Thomas, I’m 63 years old, write for the Spectator and YOU WILL hear about the massive load I bust in my pants when I saw a 24 year old in an advertisement for Calvin Klein. https://t.co/Ol9cwpSsoe pic.twitter.com/4uA6salUnC — thelefttake (@thelefttake) September 10, 2026

15.

Impressive to type all this one handed. https://t.co/fROixC11QE — John Tremain (@johnntremain) September 10, 2026

16.