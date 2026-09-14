Nigel Farage was crowing over Reform UK’s crypto windfall, and got owned to Thailand and back – 19 top burns

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage and Reform UK have been boasting about securing an eye-watering £36 million donation from crypto-billionaire Ben Delo, followed by an identical pledge from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, to fuel their next campaign.

Delo claims he simply wants to ensure a ‘fair fight’ and break up the political ‘cartel’ maintained by the traditional major parties. Because, as we all know, political mega-donors never expect anything in return. Right?

Oh – did we mention that in 2022, Delo pleaded guilty in a US federal court to violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering controls at his crypto exchange, BitMEX? He was, however, handed an unconditional presidential pardon by Donald Trump in 2025, so absolutely nothing to see here.

Here’s how Farage and a couple of the usual suspects celebrated the news, followed by the internet’s far less forgiving response:

I am honoured and humbled that Ben Delo has shown such confidence in Reform. Ben knows that we are the only party that can turn the country around and reverse Britain’s rapid decline.https://t.co/svUhZTkJzj — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 12, 2026

With this support, we’ll develop the most comprehensive plan for government in British history. In our first 100 days, we will stop the boats, slash taxes and energy bills, and begin deporting illegal migrants. We will fix Britain. pic.twitter.com/7zkFp7S8wZ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 13, 2026

Farage lands record £36m donation Poor old BBC, Ch 4 & Sky For all their lies, their made up stories, their libels, their lawbreaking They chose to wage war against Reform Reform will win this war

https://t.co/FrXu7VKhyf — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) September 11, 2026

Another £36 million today. That's £72 million in 24 hours for our fighting fund. Only @reformparty_uk will take our country back !https://t.co/HoIIlllmaj — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 12, 2026

Not everyone had such a positive spin on the story, however.

1.

There's something increasingly strange about the way Reform keep chasing vast amounts of funding from dodgy financial sources when they know it's contaminating their brand with the voters. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 12, 2026

2.

“I’d like to withdraw £36 million pounds from the Reform current account please…. It’s for the Petty Cash tin.” pic.twitter.com/ZX6jdkbcaI — funf.studio (@radartabs) September 12, 2026

3.

You really have an eye for dodgy people, don’t you, Farage? Ben Delo pleaded guilty to a criminal money-laundering offence, was fined $10m, then pardoned by Trump. Nothing says ‘clean up politics’ like a pardoned criminal handing Reform £36m. — Isac 🕊️🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@uppingtheanti) September 12, 2026

4.

Apparently, £36 million buys you a sycophantic, slavering post from Farage personally. Like Cameo, but for billionaires. https://t.co/TpHSjK9LLC — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 12, 2026

5.

Baffling why another crypto billionaire has such confidence in you Nigel. Almost like they know they’ll get something in return😂 https://t.co/QkuoJ2nCSB — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 12, 2026

6.

Who needs real grass-roots support when you've got billionaires with deep pockets prepared to pay for protection and privileges? https://t.co/a8uXOYx9jM — TheEndOfEverything (@EternalEnglish) September 12, 2026

7.

If Ben Delo loves his country so much why did he leave it in 2012 to move to a Chinese territory? https://t.co/P8pk0lvkwu — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 12, 2026

8.

“I just love my country”, says a bloke who’s been living abroad for fuck knows how long, no doubt to avoid paying a few quid in tax in the country he loves. — Stephen (@StephenFPI) September 11, 2026

9.

…. Convicted in the US … pardoned by Donald Trump. Not the biggest anti-corruption resume you could get… — Up t’north (@BleckellP) September 12, 2026

10.