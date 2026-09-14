Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage was crowing over Reform UK’s crypto windfall, and got owned to Thailand and back – 19 top burns

David Harris. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Nigel Farage and Reform UK have been boasting about securing an eye-watering £36 million donation from crypto-billionaire Ben Delo, followed by an identical pledge from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, to fuel their next campaign.

Delo claims he simply wants to ensure a ‘fair fight’ and break up the political ‘cartel’ maintained by the traditional major parties. Because, as we all know, political mega-donors never expect anything in return. Right?

Oh – did we mention that in 2022, Delo pleaded guilty in a US federal court to violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering controls at his crypto exchange, BitMEX? He was, however, handed an unconditional presidential pardon by Donald Trump in 2025, so absolutely nothing to see here.

Here’s how Farage and a couple of the usual suspects celebrated the news, followed by the internet’s far less forgiving response:

Not everyone had such a positive spin on the story, however.

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