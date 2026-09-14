Celebrity Next level

Whoever made this ace cut from the timer to Pierce Brosnan at the US Open tennis tournament, take the rest of the week off

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There is a certain power in the hands of the camera team and the editors that allows them to bring moments of magic to the viewing public.

Like this subtle humiliation of Donald Trump.

And this equally subtle humiliation of Liz Truss.

This week’s camerawork/editing award, however, has nothing to do with humiliation, and everything to do with giving a nod to a screen icon.

Watch this.

A round of applause for that bit of TV history, please.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Lon Harris added this.

READ MORE

This Canadian airport spokesperson was telling one story while the camera told another

Source US Open Tennis Image Screengrab