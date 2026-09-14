Whoever made this ace cut from the timer to Pierce Brosnan at the US Open tennis tournament, take the rest of the week off

Celebrity Next level

There is a certain power in the hands of the camera team and the editors that allows them to bring moments of magic to the viewing public.

Like this subtle humiliation of Donald Trump.

Cameraman zooms out to reveal hundreds of empty seats after Trump claims “you don’t have any seats that are empty” pic.twitter.com/3XRARWD3uD — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 10, 2026

And this equally subtle humiliation of Liz Truss.

The BBC cameraman woke up and chose violence with this slow zoom into Liz Truss as she tried to hide at the end of the line pic.twitter.com/C3q6r3EqhH — Holly Gittins (@GittinsHolly) July 5, 2024

This week’s camerawork/editing award, however, has nothing to do with humiliation, and everything to do with giving a nod to a screen icon.

Watch this.

The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema. pic.twitter.com/GBjDETvKZg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

A round of applause for that bit of TV history, please.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

1.

Perfect camera work at the U.S. Open men’s final pic.twitter.com/uupaEAoMZn — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 13, 2026

2.

The U.S. Open camera showing the time 0:07 before showing Pierce Brosnan. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/VRO5ytFSPI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 13, 2026

3.

give the camera operator a raise and give it to them by end of business day today https://t.co/Se74xvJFsn — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) September 13, 2026

4.

that was cold icl 😭 https://t.co/CeQbd7Rbje — vivi 🖍️ (@channelserve) September 13, 2026

5.

The line producer cooked https://t.co/NeKvJ857a4 — Seyi (@alfred_savage) September 13, 2026

6.

Whoever was directing the US Open coverage had been waiting all afternoon for that moment. 0:07… cut to Pierce Brosnan. Nicely played. 😂 — Mashscot (@mashscot) September 13, 2026

7.

Pierce is like a fine wine…he gets better with age! 🍷 — kitty cat (@PextonKitty) September 13, 2026

8.

My compliments to the production team. https://t.co/XGf08x3PQD — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 13, 2026

9.

10.

Way to blow his cover. — Jason "boundless delight " Williams (@JasonWilliamsNY) September 14, 2026

11.

Ahahahaha they have been planning that forever and finally got the opportunity. Best ever day in the office 😎 — BabsSoHo (@villageofsoho) September 13, 2026

12.

Give the director a raise. https://t.co/T2GjCxt4NC — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) September 13, 2026

13.

The director was like pic.twitter.com/WnjMX5RFsb — Fluffy Panda (@de_fluffy_panda) September 13, 2026

14.

15.

The winning shot of the

US Open Tennis wasn’t tennis! — tj_thomas-gibson (@tammyt_pike) September 13, 2026

Lon Harris added this.

Anyone who has ever played Bond gets an aura about them that never fades away. Dalton only made 2 films and still every time I see him, my brain goes "That's James Bond." https://t.co/NXpBRZ25jm — Lon Harris (@Lons) September 13, 2026

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Source US Open Tennis Image Screengrab